Politics With executive order, Healey aims to make state more digitally accessible for people with disabilities The announcement falls on the 33rd anniversary of the ADA. Governor Maura Healey at a press conference at the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles on July 10, 2023. Healey signed an executive order on Wednesday creating the Digital Accessibility and Equity Governance Board. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order on Wednesday creating the Digital Accessibility and Equity Governance Board, which will work to make the state government’s digital services and resources more accessible.

“In Massachusetts, we strive to be a model for equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” Healey said at a press conference. “When someone logs in to their device using whatever assistive technology they need, we need to make sure that state government is there for them seamlessly.”

The announcement falls on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which created federal protections for people with disabilities. July is also Disability Pride Month.

Making government websites and apps accessible has never been more important, because “today, a majority of people interact with state government online,” explained Technology Services and Security Secretary Jason Snyder.

Kim Charlson, Executive Director of the Perkins Braille and Talking Book Library in Watertown, was also present at the press conference and commended Healey’s administration for bringing together “expert members of the disability community” on the new board. The governor’s deputy chief of staff for access and opportunity, the executive director of the Massachusetts Office on Disability, the commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind will all be members.

The state’s Executive Office of Technology Services and Security will also hire a new Chief Information Technology Accessibility Officer to chair the board.

Snyder said he hopes the new governance board can begin meeting in late August or early September.

“This work will advance equity for residents with disabilities across our state,” Healey said. “A more accessible government is a more representative government.”