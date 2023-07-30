Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP convention in Boston

Newsletter Signup
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 114th Annual NAACP National Convention on Saturday, the first held in Boston since 1982.
Harris addressed the “full on attempt to attack hard fought and hard won rights,” in her interview with Attorney General Andrea Campbell. The vice president encouraged people to “register to vote, and then vote” to combat these issues.
Harris is the first woman, Black person, and South Asian person to serve as vice president.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley also delivered remarks at the convention on Saturday.
The convention runs from July 28 – July 31. Watch Harris’ full speech below.
