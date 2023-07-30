Politics Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP convention in Boston The event is the first NAACP convention held in Boston in more than 40 years. Vice President Kamala Harris greets the audience as moderator and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell applauds at the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's national convention, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Boston. AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 114th Annual NAACP National Convention on Saturday, the first held in Boston since 1982.

Harris addressed the “full on attempt to attack hard fought and hard won rights,” in her interview with Attorney General Andrea Campbell. The vice president encouraged people to “register to vote, and then vote” to combat these issues.

Harris is the first woman, Black person, and South Asian person to serve as vice president.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley also delivered remarks at the convention on Saturday.

The convention runs from July 28 – July 31. Watch Harris’ full speech below.