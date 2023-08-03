Politics Somerville yoga instructor sentenced to a year in prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 Prosecutors said previously that 30-year-old Noah Bacon helped other rioters enter and go deeper into the Capitol building. Images of Noah Bacon captured from CSPAN video footage taken on the floor of the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021. These photos were presented in an FBI document. USAO/FBI

A judge has sentenced a Somerville man to a year in prison for storming the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

In March, a federal jury found 30-year-old Noah Bacon guilty of disorderly and disruptive conduct, among other charges, in connection with the riot.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the trial that Bacon entered the Capitol around 2:15 p.m. that day and stayed for about 50 minutes, the U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. said in a press release.

During that time, prosecutors said, Bacon helped other rioters enter and go further into the building, even as he watched Capitol police try to secure these areas. At one point, he also put a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag over a security camera, the release said.

Police arrested Bacon in Somerville in June 2021. Before his arrest, he taught yoga at the Cambridge Council on Aging, The Boston Globe reported.

Noah Bacon in the halls of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. – FBI Boston

A jury unanimously found Bacon guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining in a congressional gallery; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Though Bacon was facing up to 23 years in prison, last week, a federal judge sentenced him to a year in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Since the storming of the Capitol, over 1,000 people have been charged for their role in the riot, the release said. The FBI is still investigating the riot. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or via tips.fbi.gov.