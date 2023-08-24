Here’s former President Donald Trump’s Georgia mugshot

Newsletter Signup
Denied a close-up in his three prior indictments, former President Donald Trump got his first mugshot upon surrendering at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail Thursday.
Now in the midst of his third presidential campaign, Trump was indicted alongside 18 of his allies earlier this month in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters this month that Trump would be subject to the same booking procedures as anyone else accused of a crime.
“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status,” Labat said, according to footage from local news channel 11Alive. “We’ll have mugshots ready for you.”
Needless to say, it’s the photo the internet has been waiting for.
Even Trump’s supporters have been hyping up the photo, with daughter-in-law Lara Trump telling Newsmax that the picture “will be the most famous mugshot in the history of the world.”
“I think everyone can agree on that,” she told the right-wing news channel. “It’s absurd to think that Donald Trump, who is one of the most famous people in the world, if not the most famous in the world, needs one.”
The sheriff’s office already released several mugshots earlier in the week, featuring a group of prominent Trump allies that included Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer and the onetime mayor of New York City.
