Politics Here’s former President Donald Trump’s Georgia mugshot Trump got his first mugshot Thursday after surrendering at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail. He and his allies are accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Denied a close-up in his three prior indictments, former President Donald Trump got his first mugshot upon surrendering at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail Thursday.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. – Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Now in the midst of his third presidential campaign, Trump was indicted alongside 18 of his allies earlier this month in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters this month that Trump would be subject to the same booking procedures as anyone else accused of a crime.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status,” Labat said, according to footage from local news channel 11Alive. “We’ll have mugshots ready for you.”

Advertisement:

Needless to say, it’s the photo the internet has been waiting for.

Everyone searching for trumps mugshot on Twitter #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/IugDqPHt15 — Bobreddit889 (@bobreddit889) August 24, 2023

We all waiting for Donald Trump mugshot be like:#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/IGJ1bCeFHo — Idrees Eyez (@idrees_eyez) August 24, 2023

The greatest mugshot of all time about to hit the internet #TrumpMugshot



pic.twitter.com/Whn9IwqmhX — Jalen Green Burner (@toobreezy234_) August 24, 2023

Even Trump’s supporters have been hyping up the photo, with daughter-in-law Lara Trump telling Newsmax that the picture “will be the most famous mugshot in the history of the world.”

“I think everyone can agree on that,” she told the right-wing news channel. “It’s absurd to think that Donald Trump, who is one of the most famous people in the world, if not the most famous in the world, needs one.”

Everybody on their way to purchase a t-shirt #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/KXMa18Piyv — Allen Myoui 🕊️ (@Allenmyouii) August 24, 2023

The sheriff’s office already released several mugshots earlier in the week, featuring a group of prominent Trump allies that included Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer and the onetime mayor of New York City.

Rudy Giuliani’s mug shot from Fulton County, GA: pic.twitter.com/MogAGdZEL8 — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 23, 2023