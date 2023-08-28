Politics Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca steps down from Healey Administration No reason was provided as to why Fiandaca is stepping down from her role only eight months into the position. Gina Fiandaca will step down as transportation secretary after only eight months in the role. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca will prematurely step down from her role as Gov. Maura Healey’s top transportation official after eight months, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The state announced Monday that Fiandaca’s last day will be Sept. 11. Appointed in January, Fiandaca is the first official to leave Healey’s administration.

No reason has been provided for Fiandaca’s departure.

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I are grateful for Gina’s leadership at the Department of Transportation. She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done,” Healey said in the announcement for Fiandaca’s departure. “She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities.”

Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the undersecretary for transportation, will temporarily replace Fiandaca as the secretary.

Tibbits-Nutt has served as the undersecretary since January. Previously she served on the MassDOT board of directors. From 2015-2021, Tibitts-Nutt served as vice chair of the Fiscal Management and Control Boards which oversaw the MBTA

In the press release, Healey wished Fiandaca well in her future endeavors.

“She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done. She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities,” Healey said. “We are confident that the Department of Transportation will be in good hands and well-positioned to continue this important work with Monica Tibbits-Nutt as Acting Secretary, as she has a deep knowledge of our transportation system and a commitment to public engagement and equity.”