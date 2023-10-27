Politics Boston City Council At-Large Race: Shawn Nelson "I think the way to heal the Boston City Council is to increase the diversity of voices, with new voices that have new ideas that respect the process." Shawn Nelson.

Shawn Nelson, 44, lives by himself in Uphams Corner, Dorchester.

Nelson attended Boston English High School and works as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

We surveyed Nelson on his priorities and some of the most pressing issues facing the Boston City Council this election season, based on input from our readers.

The following responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are two of your top priorities that you would like to address?

Primarily, I would like to end the sanctuary city policies of the city, and secondarily I would stop any city funds being used to house migrants who have crossed the border.

We know from regional police intelligence that 67% of the fentanyl and meth trade is controlled by organized crime. City taxes should be used only to help our homeless, our poor, and our veterans.

These new non-sanctuary policies will cut down on the drug supply and trafficking which is fueling violent crime in our streets and murder in my neighborhood of Dorchester.

What solutions would you support regarding the area of Mass and Cass and the underlying issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness?

Mass. and Cass must be addressed specifically and broadly as it is but one aspect of a crime problem that is gripping every neighborhood of the city. The problems of homelessness, and addiction have multiple layers.

First off, as I said in Question 1 we must abandon all sanctuary policies and use every means necessary (regionally) to squash the drug supply.

Simultaneously, we must explore new vagrancy laws. Choking supply of drugs, arresting vagrants and making “sleeping rough” on Boston streets a miserable experience.

Lastly, no crime should be considered too small or too petty to prosecute. This no tolerance get tough attitude can be accomplished in part by bringing the BPD up to full strength. They are down at least 250-300. “Broken windows” policing works.

How can housing in Boston be more affordable and inclusive of all communities while mitigating gentrification?

1.) Mayor Wu’s transfer tax will only frustrate affordable housing as it adds to the inflationary pressures being passed along to buyers.

2.) In-law units help older Bostonians age in place near family members, but we should create tax breaks for seniors who downsize out of single family homes and tax breaks for homeowners who build in law units. We have streamlined zoning, but found few takers for in-laws because there are no incentives to build them.

3.) The unintended consequence of the zip code admittance policy of the exam schools is that it will ultimately drive middle class families out of the city, those big houses in the educationally red zoned neighborhoods are being filled with couples who don’t want or can’t have kids. Empty bedrooms that aren’t filled with children adds to the housing crisis.

What does the city need to do to address gun violence and improve public safety?

As I stated in Question 2, the BPD is radically understaffed, probably by close to 300, maybe even 500 police officers. If we could put at least 300 new officers on the street I would work with former commissioner Bill Bratton to create a city wide “broken windows” policing strategy; at the same time we would take a swarm approach putting police on the street in the geographic concentration of murders in Dorchester/Roxbury.

How would you improve Boston’s roads and public transit?

First off I would eliminate bike lanes. The removal of parking is punishing business owners, and citizens alike who are seeing their friends who run the local owned businesses run out of business, in favor of e-retailers who are clogging our streets with delivery vans and big corporate businesses that don’t need the on street parking. We are losing our local flavor for the bland flavors of big corporate brands.

Secondly, scooters, mini motorcycles, and motorized bicycles have made a mad house of streets squeezed by bike lanes. Just sit at a red light and you’ll see a scofflaw on a scooter run the light. Part of “broken windows” policing will be getting rid of these crazy two wheeled drivers.

Many readers say they’ve lost faith in the Boston City Council. How would you work to regain their trust?

I have been included on Mayor Wu’s “enemies list.” I am opting to engage in the process of city government rather than withdraw to the sidelines and snipe.

I think the way to heal the Boston City Council is to increase the diversity of voices, with new voices that have new ideas that respect the process.

As a Boston native and openly gay man who has experienced medical discrimination, I can bring a unique voice to the council, but also two ears willing to listen to voters.

That’s the way out of current madness, city councilors willing to listen and I am unafraid to take bold stances.

Find out more about Shawn Nelson on his website and social media.

Editor’s Note: In July 2023, the Boston Herald reported that Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration had sent a list of critics who have threatened her safety to the Boston Police Department, at the request of the department. Shawn Nelson was included on that list .