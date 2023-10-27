Politics Boston City Council District 5 Race: Enrique Pepén and Jose Ruiz Two candidates are running for District 5: Enrique Pepén and Jose Ruiz. Enrique Pepén and Jose Ruiz.

We surveyed both candidates on their priorities and some of the most pressing issues facing the Boston City Council this election season, based on input from our readers. Here’s what they had to say.

The following responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are two of your top priorities that you would like to address?

Pepén: Affordable Housing. We can’t stand by while our neighbors are priced out of District 5. Diversity makes our district special, with people of different backgrounds and means coming together in a community. That is why my housing is centered on people — not developers or multimillionaire investors. I will work to improve our Boston Housing Authority developments and ensure we are building more 30% and 40% AMI units so Boston’s lowest-income families can still afford to stay in their city. As a city, we must increase municipal funding for nonprofit developers who commit to making their housing permanently affordable.

Public Safety. While we address institutional racism, homelessness, and inequitable emergency response procedures, we must also address gun violence, theft, etc.

Public safety requires holistic solutions, which is why I will work to expand diversionary and support programs for youth offenders; increase funding for community-led after-school programming; and support nonprofits and violence intervention groups that are engaging with at-risk populations.

Ruiz: I have dedicated my life to public service. I’ve worked to bring people together, keep our communities safe, and create programs and organizations that help those in need. My years of experience have given me not only an understanding of the issues facing our community but also taught me the importance of listening to the concerns of residents and working collaboratively to find effective solutions.

If elected your next Boston City Councilor, my top priorities will be to uplift the voices of residents, advocate for their needs, and work tirelessly on their behalf. I truly believe that together, we can make District 5 an even better place to live, work, and raise a family!

What solutions would you support regarding the area of Mass and Cass and the underlying issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness?

Pepén: Individuals affected by the opioid epidemic are going through a stage in their lives that cannot be overcome alone. Not only do people need safe shelter, but also physical and mental health support. We need to invest in wrap-around services and social workers who will work with individuals to ensure their life is headed in the right direction. I also believe that we need to create partnerships throughout the state to ensure the services are not concentrated in one area.

Ruiz: As someone who has worked for years with the Boston Public Health Commission in and around Mass. and Cass, the epicenter of the opioid epidemic, this is an issue that I am passionate about addressing.

First and foremost, we must acknowledge that this is not just a Boston problem but a regional one and, as a result, will require a regional solution. Collaboration is key in addressing this crisis. If elected, I would actively engage with healthcare professionals, state agencies, addiction specialists, community leaders, and affected individuals to develop comprehensive strategies that prioritize public health while also addressing underlying social determinants of addiction. Most importantly, we must take immediate steps to get those struggling with addiction access to the recovery services they desperately need.

How can housing in Boston be more affordable and inclusive of all communities while mitigating gentrification?

Pepén: On the City Council, I will work to improve our existing Boston Housing Authority developments and ensure that the city is only building sustainable, accessible public housing. Additionally, we need to build more 30% and 40% AMI units so Boston’s lowest-income families aren’t priced out of the city.

I fully support increasing municipal funding for nonprofit housing developers who commit to making their housing permanently affordable, with capped costs.

Finally, I will make sure future neighborhood development does not repeat the mistakes of the early Seaport construction. Neighborhoods need to be built with livability, reliable transit, and public space in mind — not just high-priced amenities and luxury condos.

Ruiz: The lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing our city today. Residents struggle to pay rent, our families can’t find or afford stable housing, and too many individuals are experiencing chronic homelessness.

First, we need to increase our affordable housing stock by partnering with developers, non-profit organizations, and local businesses to create more affordable housing options throughout our city. At the same time, we need to explore opportunities to renovate vacant or underutilized buildings into affordable housing units, breathing new life into our neighborhoods while addressing the housing crisis.

In addition, we need to work to ensure homeownership is within reach for all residents by increasing investments in our first-time homebuyer programs and by exploring other ways to offer down payment assistance to provide financial support that will help bridge the gap between renting and owning.

What does the city need to do to address gun violence and improve public safety?

Pepén: “Public safety” must include every Bostonian — not just safety for some groups at the expense of others. Public safety also requires addressing institutional racism, homelessness, and inequitable emergency response procedures.

The intersectional issue of public safety requires holistic solutions, which is why I will: expand diversionary and support programs for youth offenders; increase funding for community-led after-school programming; and support nonprofits and violence intervention groups that are engaging with at-risk populations.

Additionally, I support expanded city services for crime victims. The lasting trauma of crime, especially violent crime, requires long-term support for victims both during their engagement with the legal system and after the case has been resolved.

Ruiz: As a former Boston Police Officer with over 30 years of experience, I know there is no more important job than ensuring every resident and every community is safe. My years of experience as a police officer have allowed me to see firsthand the challenges faced by our communities and understand that collaboration between our police officers and residents is crucial.



When it comes to the issues of gun violence in our communities, we must work to get the guns off our streets and go after those who are trafficking and bringing these weapons into our communities. In addition, because this issue will never be solved through enforcement alone, we need to address the root causes of violence through investments in education, mental health services, and community-based violence prevention programs.

How would you improve Boston’s roads and public transit?

Pepén: I have always been passionate about improving public transit. Growing up, I was often frustrated by how the MBTA made it hard to get around the city. After college, I worked at the Transportation for Mass. nonprofit and advocated for increased transit funding, including the bus lane pilot program on the Tobin Bridge.

The goal of transportation policy should be to make it as easy as possible for Boston residents to travel without an automobile. Fewer cars mean lower carbon emissions, fewer accidents with pedestrians and cyclists, and better air quality. It also means that there will be less traffic when people do need to drive. Toward that goal, I fully support expanding bus lanes and cyclist infrastructure with serious community processes.

As a City Councilor, I will support Mayor Wu’s plan for fare-free transit, starting with the existing pilot programs and working to expand them.

Ruiz: Regarding transportation, I firmly believe that we need innovative solutions that address current challenges and pave the way for a sustainable future.

I believe in prioritizing infrastructure development to ensure that our roads are well-maintained and equipped with the latest technology. By investing in road repairs, we can enhance safety and reduce congestion.

We also need to work with our partners in state government to address the ongoing issues with the MBTA and ensure we are creating a reliable, accessible, and sustainable public transit network that residents can actually depend on.

Many readers say they’ve lost faith in the Boston City Council. How would you work to regain their trust?

Pepén: The Council should regain residents’ trust by getting the work done for them. By answering their calls and emails, by visiting them in the community, and by getting to work on the issues that are affecting their lives. My vision of being a district city councilor is to serve the people and bring prosperity to the district. I want to accomplish that by working hand-in-hand with the organizations and individuals who are both already doing the work, but also those who may have been left out.

Ruiz: I believe the public’s trust in the City Council will only be restored when members put their differences aside and start working together to address the issues facing our communities. If elected, one of my top goals will be to help restore the spirit of collaboration to the council.

I want to work to find solutions, not create more problems. I want to bring people together, not further divide them. Most importantly, I want to deliver real results for my community and its residents.

Find out more about Enrique Pepén on his website.

Find out more about Jose Ruiz on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.