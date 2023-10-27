Politics Boston City Council District 6 Race: William King and Ben Weber Two candidates are running for District 6: William King and Ben Weber. William King and Ben Weber.

We surveyed both candidates on their priorities and some of the most pressing issues facing the Boston City Council this election season, based on input from our readers. Here’s what they had to say.

The following responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are two of your top priorities that you would like to address?

King: I decided to run for City Council because I believe District 6 deserves a leader who is committed to putting the needs of constituents first, determined to end current divisions on the City Council, and ready to bring the focus back to where it belongs: addressing the needs of the residents who elected us to serve.

Weber: I will advocate for a Boston public school system that provides a world-class education for all of its students regardless of which school they are in, that allocates its resources in an equitable manner across all schools, for service floors at all schools so they can meet the needs of their students, and for access to basic programs like after-school programs and music teachers at all schools. I will also focus on taking on the housing crisis by pushing to ensure that truly affordable housing is being built across the city, by supporting an expansion of the city housing voucher program, and by advocating for a right to counsel for anyone involved in eviction proceedings.

What solutions would you support regarding the area of Mass and Cass and the underlying issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness?

King: As someone who lost a sister to AIDS, which she contracted from sharing needles while struggling with a substance use addiction, I take the issue of helping others who are struggling very seriously.

I believe we must work to take immediate action, increasing access to recovery services and finding more affordable housing options for those in need, but this responsibility can not fall to Boston alone. The substance use epidemic we currently face is a statewide issue and, therefore, requires a statewide solution.

While I want immediate action taken, I believe some current proposals, such as the redevelopment of the Shattuck Campus, are not the answer and will do little to address the actual problem and instead simply relocate to another Boston community. This would place an unfair burden and unacceptable burden on the surrounding communities of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, significantly impacting residents’ quality of life.

Weber: I support the Housing First model that provides people with a safe place to live and the stability they need to rebuild their lives and obtain services to deal with mental health or drug addiction issues. I also think we have a public health crisis at Mass. and Cass and support Mayor Wu’s push for an ordinance allowing the tents to be cleared as long as there is housing in place for the residents, who are being preyed upon so that they can obtain the safe housing and services they need. I support a regional approach led by the state. This is a region-wide issue and I will push to ensure that one community is not left to deal with these problems by themselves.

How can housing in Boston be more affordable and inclusive of all communities while mitigating gentrification?

King: The high cost of housing in Boston is a significant concern for many residents. As a city, we must focus on implementing policies that increase the housing supply, reduce barriers to building new homes, and incentivize developers to build more affordable units.

If elected, I would push to build more affordable and middle-income units across the city, specifically focusing on family-centered multi-bedroom units, work to stabilize the ever-rising cost of rent by increasing rental assistance programs and strengthening tenant protections and expand the city’s first-time home buyer programs, which offer opportunities for residents to qualify for low mortgage rates when purchasing their first home.

Weber: I will push for the construction of affordable housing in Boston by advocating for developers to exceed the current requirements for new housing. To have truly affordable housing, we need more units to be accessible to families making less than the current threshold of around $84,000 for a family of 4. I will also push reforms to the zoning code to allow for the construction of more housing near public transportation. We also need to focus on helping people stay in the housing they are already in by supporting rent stabilization, an expansion of the city housing voucher program, and a right to counsel for anyone involved in eviction proceedings.

What does the city need to do to address gun violence and improve public safety?

King: Growing up in a community where violence was not uncommon, I saw the devastating impact it had on families and experienced it personally, witnessing shootings, stabbings, and being held and robbed at gunpoint myself when I was a teenager.

These experiences taught me that violence is an epidemic, one that will never be solved through enforcement alone but must also be addressed by looking at the root causes, such as poverty, lack of educational opportunities, and limited access to mental health services, which we must work to deal with head-on.

If elected, I would work to increase partnerships with our police department, community organizations, and residents to ensure we are both getting guns off our streets while at the same time working to deal with the root cause of violence.

Weber: The City needs to do everything it can to get guns off our streets. To do that we need a well-functioning police department that is seen as a trusted partner in the community. We also need to address this issue at the root by providing our youth with other options such as job training programs, after-school programs, and access to social workers.

How would you improve Boston’s roads and public transit?

King: Public transportation is a critical part of any city’s infrastructure, and Boston is no exception, yet for years, we have witnessed the almost total collapse of our current transit system. In addition, many of our roads are in a state of disrepair.

I believe we need to implement a comprehensive plan for public transportation that does not simply focus on temporary fixes to the system, as is currently done, but prioritizes long-term goals to both repair what is broken and invest for the future. This means working to address the issues we are seeing on our streets across Boston and with our state partners to address the significant issues facing the MBTA.

Weber: We need a thriving public transit system to allow Boston to function. I support an extension of our free bus fare pilot, job training programs to ensure we hire enough bus and subway car drivers, and for an extension of the Orange Line to Roslindale or West Roxbury to better connect our neighborhoods. We also need to have safer streets and discourage speeding with a sensible road plan that keeps traffic moving at a safe speed and allows pedestrians and cyclists to safely move around the City.

Many readers say they’ve lost faith in the Boston City Council. How would you work to regain their trust?

King: In order to regain the public’s trust, we need to bring the council’s focus back to where it should be, on the residents who elected us to serve.

If elected, constituent services will be at the heart of everything I do. I will ensure that I am active and present in every part of the district, talking to and hearing from residents and then showing up daily at City Hall to advocate on their behalf. I know our communities face real issues that need to be addressed, from schools to crime, public works to transportation, and so much more. While we may not always agree, I believe we can always find common ground and work together to provide actual results for our constituents.

Weber: I have focused on running a positive campaign and I will carry that approach to the City Council. I think my long record as an attorney, BPS parent, and volunteer youth soccer coach shows that District 6 voters can rely on me to strongly advocate on their behalf in City Hall, but that I will do so by working collaboratively and respectfully with my colleagues so that we can have a City Council that leads by example.

Find out more about William King on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Find out more about Ben Weber on his website.