Boston City Council District 7 Race: Tania Fernandes Anderson and Althea Garrison Two candidates are running for District 7: Incumbent Tania Fernandes Anderson and Althea Garrison.

We surveyed Althea Garrison on her priorities and some of the most pressing issues facing the Boston City Council this election season, based on input from our readers. Here’s what she had to say.

Tania Fernandes Anderson did not respond to Boston.com’s questionnaire.

The following responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are two of your top priorities that you would like to address?

Garrison: Top two priorities I would like to address in my first two-year term. The first would be to fight to make sure that there is real affordable housing for our veterans, for senior citizens, and for homeless families. My second priority would be to help find a place to relocate the Mass. and Cass. The city of Boston owns a lot of vacant property that they could relocate Mass. and Cass victims with dignity. For instance, the city of Boston owns a huge building on Frontage Road, perhaps that building could be dedicated for Mass. and Cass to create permanent housing for the homeless.

What solutions would you support regarding the area of Mass and Cass and the underlying issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness?

Garrison: Regarding the area of Mass. and Cass I believe the area should be cleaned up and the city of Boston should invest big money to help these businesses and residents get rid of the supermarket-like drug businesses and other illegal businesses. And ban giving drugs to addicts in this area. We already have many mental health care facilities at all our community health centers and people that need help just have to be educated on where these mental health care facilities are located at.

How can housing in Boston be more affordable and inclusive of all communities while mitigating gentrification?

Garrison: I believe the biggest way that the city of Boston can influence more affordable housing is through its taxing policy because the public has very little control over gentrification because you can’t deny a person a right to live where they can afford it.

What does the city need to do to address gun violence and improve public safety?

Garrison: I will not hamstring our law-abiding citizens or support any more gun control because of a few bad apples who break our laws and commit vicious crimes with mostly stolen guns. I therefore will always support a right to bear arms by our citizenry. I support more walking beats in high crime areas and making sure that judges are sentencing perpetrators and not turning criminals loose just as fast as they are arrested, this would improve public safety.

How would you improve Boston’s roads and public transit?

Garrison: Althea Garrison, a proud American-born, will continue to do just like she always does, that is call city hall and lodge a complaint about potholes, broken streets and sidewalks, and public works that deserve to be reported. Likewise, for the public transit system, if you want better public service you must complain and make your voice heard.

Many readers say they’ve lost faith in the Boston City Council. How would you work to regain their trust?

Garrison: I would work to build trust in the Boston City Council between the councilors and the public. Also, I would work with like-minded councilors to build trust among the public and the Boston City Councilors. After all, the public are the ones that are paying the taxes to pay their salaries and you voted for them. That is why it is so important to know who you are voting for and don’t let these councilors and candidates hide behind the internet for lack of quality experiences.