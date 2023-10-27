Politics Boston City Council District 8 Race: Sharon Durkan and Montez Haywood Two candidates are running for District 8: Incumbent Sharon Durkan and Montez Haywood. Sharon Durkan and Montez Haywood. Bailey (right photo credit)

We surveyed Montez Haywood on his priorities and some of the most pressing issues facing the Boston City Council this election season, based on input from our readers. Here’s what he had to say.

Sharon Durkan did not respond to Boston.com’s questionnaire.

The following responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What are two of your top priorities that you would like to address?

Haywood: Fully elected school board [and] Re-Focus the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) to work with developers that will concentrate on homeownership for city residents instead of rental properties.

What solutions would you support regarding the area of Mass and Cass and the underlying issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness?

Haywood: I am advocating for the creation of a floating hospital. This ship would be equipped with medical professionals and necessary recovery tools, programs, and housing options to immediately address the public health emergency that our city is currently experiencing. After the people receive the treatment at the floating hospital facility they will be given a plan that addresses their ongoing need for treatment, housing, education, and employment.

How can housing in Boston be more affordable and inclusive of all communities while mitigating gentrification?

Haywood: We need to change the mindsight of the BPDA that suggests areas of District 8 are over-housed. I believe the city should start searching for developers who are looking to build family-focused affordable home ownership options throughout the city. I believe that we focus these new construction projects on affordable home ownership options that will mitigate gentrification, and encourage families to stay in Boston.

What does the city need to do to address gun violence and improve public safety?

Haywood: I believe that District 8 needs walking beats that cover the entire District. Private business owners are paying to have Charles Street privately patrolled at night. This is a core function that the city should be addressing, not small business owners. In addition to walking beats the city needs to study, and address its youth housing insecurity crisis. We need to make sure that the city’s youth aren’t made homeless merely because they have turned 18. We need to identify these youth on the margin prior to them becoming homeless and make sure that they have a plan for success.

How would you improve Boston’s roads and public transit?

Haywood: The city needs to put into its ongoing budget the fixed cost year over year of repairing and maintaining all of the city roads and sidewalks in a timely fashion. Additionally, the public transit system needs an overhaul that includes additional train service and a plan to run express trains during rush hour, and around concerts, and sporting events so we can more efficiently move people around the city.

Many readers say they’ve lost faith in the Boston City Council. How would you work to regain their trust?

Haywood: This starts with showing up for work every single day, being present in the neighborhood meetings, and listening to the neighborhood’s concerns, all the while fiercely advocating for solutions for your District.

