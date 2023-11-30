Politics Mass. Rep. McGovern condemns Kissinger’s foreign policy actions after his death "I never understood why people revered him. I will never forgive or forget." Then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger briefs reporters, Oct. 12, 1973, at the State Department in Washington, D.C. AP

Tributes and condemnations are pouring in after Henry Kissinger, the former Secretary of State and diplomatic powerhouse throughout the Cold War, died Wednesday at the age of 100.

In Massachusetts, most officials have stayed silent, except Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern.

“I never understood why people revered him,” McGovern wrote on X. “I will never forgive or forget.”

McGovern referenced Chile, Vietnam, Argentina, East Timor, Cambodia, and Bangladesh, where he said Kissinger brought violence and death.

The U.S. bombed Cambodia covertly during the Vietnam War after a pro-U.S. general took over the formerly neutral nation. Former President Richard Nixon and Kissinger, then national security adviser, ordered more bombings further into the country against Congress’s wishes.

The U.S. bombed Cambodia with more than 2.5 million tons of ordnance, which is more than the Allies dropped in all of World War II, according to a nonprofit Canadian magazine. Up to 150,000 civilians died as a result.

In Chile, Kissinger urged Nixon to overthrow the democratically elected government, making way to support a military dictatorship in the South American country.

His foreign policies “brought death, destruction, and misery to millions of people,” historian and biographer Greg Grandin wrote.

Some across the world have poured in tributes to honor Kissinger, including former President George W. Bush and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship,” Bush’s statement said. “Laura and I will miss his wisdom, his charm, and his humor.”

Obituary headlines range from reverent to biting. Notably, Rolling Stone’s headline reads “Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies.” The New York Times went with the more conservative: “Henry Kissinger Is Dead at 100; Shaped the Nation’s Cold War History.”