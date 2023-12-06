Politics Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police officers were responding Wednesday to a “confirmed active shooter” in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on the social media platform X. Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims and that a suspect had been “contained.”

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.