Politics Biden says he is not the only Democrat who could beat Trump The president’s remark came amid widespread doubts about that among Democrats, who worry that his low poll ratings foreshadow an uphill campaign to keep Trump away from the White House. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci





WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden conceded Wednesday that he is not the only Democrat who could beat former President Donald Trump in next year’s election, but he made clear that he intends to remain in the race rather than pass the torch to a new generation.

Biden’s reelection campaign appeal to his fellow party members has been predicated on the argument that he is the Democrat best equipped to keep his impeached and indicted predecessor out of the Oval Office. But the president was asked Wednesday whether he believed any other Democrats could prevail over Trump.

“Probably 50 of them,” Biden said. “I’m not the only one who could defeat him. But I will defeat him.”

The president’s remark came amid widespread doubts about that among Democrats, who worry that his low poll ratings foreshadow an uphill campaign to keep Trump away from the White House. At a campaign fundraiser in the Boston area Tuesday, Biden said that “if Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” suggesting just how much his predecessor motivated his decision to run again at age 81.

While polls show most Democrats would rather have someone else represent the party in next year’s election, Biden’s case for another nomination has been bolstered by the reality that there is no obvious replacement who inspires widespread confidence among Democrats that they could beat Trump.

Biden faces only long-shot challengers in the Democratic primaries in the form of Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, an author. But several other ambitious Democrats are waiting in the wings in case Biden changes course and drops out, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Speaking with reporters after delivering a statement about Ukraine aid Wednesday, Biden also dismissed Republican attacks on his family’s business interests as House Republicans pursue impeachment. Asked if he had met with his son Hunter Biden’s business associates from other countries such as China and Ukraine, Biden said: “I did not. It’s just a bunch of lies.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.