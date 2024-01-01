Politics New Boston City Councilors sworn in, Louijeune elected as new council president Four new Boston City Councilors were sworn in on New Year's Day. Ruthzee Louijeune

The new year has ushered in a new Boston City Council president and four new council members after a disappointing election season for two former members.

At-Large Council Member Ruthzee Louijeune was sworn in as council president after a vote at Monday’s meeting. She replaces Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents District 2 and served as council president last year.

District 1 Councilor Gabriela Coletta nominated Louijeune, while Flynn nominated At-Large Councilor Julia Mejia, who declined the nomination.

Louijeune accepted the role to a round of applause. She hugged each of her colleagues, presented flowers to Flynn, and acknowledged two other Black women who held the position before her: Attorney General Andrea Campbell and former Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

“I am just overcome with emotion, with gratitude. I just want to thank each and every one of my colleagues,” Louijeune said. “That hug was real. We have real work to do, and I’m so excited to do it along each and every one of you.”

Henry Santana is the city’s only new At-Large councilor, with Louijeune and Councilors Erin Murphy and Julia Mejia holding onto their seats in last year’s municipal election.

Three district councilors were replaced, including Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara, who didn’t make it through to the general election. They were the first incumbents councilors in Boston to lose in a preliminary election in at least four decades.

Arroyo’s District 5 seat went to Enrique Pepén, the former Executive Director at the Boston Office of Neighborhood Services who was endorsed by Mayor Michelle Wu.

Ben Weber, a Jamaica Plain resident and attorney, is a new face for District 6, replacing Lara. John FitzGerald replaced Frank Baker, who did not run for reelection, to represent District 3.

Louijeune, the first Haitian-American to lead the council, was joined by members of her community on Monday, which is also Haitian Independence Day.

“This is the most important day in our culture, and you all are here,” Louijeune said. “I pulled you away from your soup joumou.”