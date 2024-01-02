Politics Take a look at the official $29K portrait of Charlie Baker Baker's official portrait was unveiled at a private event just before Christmas.

A few days before Christmas, former Gov. Charlie Baker returned to the State House for the unveiling of his official portrait, commemorating his eight years in office. The private event, held in the Massachusetts State Library, served as a reunion for many staffers who worked in the Baker administration, State House News Service reported.

Although that event was closed to reporters, the subject of the festivities is now on display on the State House’s third floor, outside the Governor’s Offices.

Baker, who left office about a year ago and now heads the NCAA, is pictured casually sitting on the corner of his desk, hands clasped in front and smiling widely.

Thread: Ok, #mapoli, as it got ZERO media coverage, I went to the Statehouse today and took a nice, hi-res photo of Governor Baker’s new portrait (installed late last week), free to use at this URL: https://t.co/PIGnkt8WdM It has some fun details! 1/7 pic.twitter.com/BqMLAmMBsj — Ed Lyons (@mysteriousrook) December 27, 2023

The portrait is the work of Ellen Cooper, an award-winning artist who has been commissioned to portray a host of distinguished doctors, university professors, corporate executives, and more. Over the course of a year or so, Baker’s political campaign account paid Cooper around $29,000 for the work, SHNS reported. Gov. Mitt Romney‘s portrait also cost around $30,000, while Gov. Deval Patrick’s ran around $45,000.

While appearing simple, Baker’s portrait does contain some notable, unique features, as documented by Massachusetts political observer Ed Lyons on X.

Baker’s purple tie appears to be a symbol of the bipartisan support he enjoyed, as well as representing awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Baker’s mother died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

The portrait also stands out from its historical counterparts because it includes an iPhone. During his time as governor, Baker became known for frequently taking selfies with the ubiquitous device.

Lyons drew attention to Baker’s multiple wristbands, seen peeking out from his left sleeve. Baker used wristbands to signal his support for a number of causes. The orange one featured most prominently appears to represent The Wonderfund, a nonprofit that provides resources to children involved with the state’s Department of Children and Families.

Also, it’s the only governor’s portrait with an iPhone in it! He used it a lot, he was on twitter, and he invented the gubernatorial selfie, of which he took many thousands over many years. His phone was key in his style. 3/7 pic.twitter.com/JvDjwInh3V — Ed Lyons (@mysteriousrook) December 27, 2023

Finally, next to Baker’s iPhone is a gold coin that was given to him by the family of a soldier who died in Afghanistan. The coin was then passed to Gov. Maura Healey when she took office.