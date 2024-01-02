Take a look at the official $29K portrait of Charlie Baker

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A few days before Christmas, former Gov. Charlie Baker returned to the State House for the unveiling of his official portrait, commemorating his eight years in office. The private event, held in the Massachusetts State Library, served as a reunion for many staffers who worked in the Baker administration, State House News Service reported.
Although that event was closed to reporters, the subject of the festivities is now on display on the State House’s third floor, outside the Governor’s Offices.
Baker, who left office about a year ago and now heads the NCAA, is pictured casually sitting on the corner of his desk, hands clasped in front and smiling widely.
The portrait is the work of Ellen Cooper, an award-winning artist who has been commissioned to portray a host of distinguished doctors, university professors, corporate executives, and more. Over the course of a year or so, Baker’s political campaign account paid Cooper around $29,000 for the work, SHNS reported. Gov. Mitt Romney‘s portrait also cost around $30,000, while Gov. Deval Patrick’s ran around $45,000.
While appearing simple, Baker’s portrait does contain some notable, unique features, as documented by Massachusetts political observer Ed Lyons on X.
Baker’s purple tie appears to be a symbol of the bipartisan support he enjoyed, as well as representing awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Baker’s mother died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s in 2016.
The portrait also stands out from its historical counterparts because it includes an iPhone. During his time as governor, Baker became known for frequently taking selfies with the ubiquitous device.
Lyons drew attention to Baker’s multiple wristbands, seen peeking out from his left sleeve. Baker used wristbands to signal his support for a number of causes. The orange one featured most prominently appears to represent The Wonderfund, a nonprofit that provides resources to children involved with the state’s Department of Children and Families.
Finally, next to Baker’s iPhone is a gold coin that was given to him by the family of a soldier who died in Afghanistan. The coin was then passed to Gov. Maura Healey when she took office.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.