Politics Meet new City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune Louijeune said she was focused on rejecting the dichotomy between an "old" and a "new" Boston as she assumed the role of council president. Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune looks on after being sworn in at Faneuil Hall on Jan. 1, 2024. Sophie Park/Boston Globe

On Monday, a new Boston City Council was sworn in. Four members joined the body, and At-Large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune assumed the role of council president from Ed Flynn.

Louijeune, the daughter of Haitian immigrants who grew up in Mattapan and Hyde Park, attended Boston Public Schools before moving on to Columbia University and Harvard University. As a lawyer, Louijeune has extensive experience representing families who face eviction and in voting rights cases. She served as the senior attorney on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, and was elected to City Council in November 2021.

Last year, Louijeune earned praise and saw her profile rise after guiding City Council through the final stages of a contentious redistricting process. Now, she is set to lead her colleagues through what promises to be another momentous year.

Boston.com caught up with Louijeune this week to get her thoughts on healing divisions within the City Council, priorities for the new year, de-stressing techniques, and more.

In your remarks on Monday, you spoke about rejecting the dichotomy of an “old” and “new” Boston and a “zero sum mentality.” Tell us about why you felt this idea was worth including so prominently, and how you’ll work to fight against that dichotomy.

RL: We all lose something when we believe in a system that must create winners and losers. A zero sum mentality has too often hampered fights for progress. People opposed school desegregation out of fear that equal opportunity for one group would jeopardize the education of another, and cities across the country closed their pools rather than allowing Black kids access. I don’t believe in a system of winners and losers; we do the work of equity by focusing on groups that have faced historic discrimination, but we’re not leaving anyone behind.

For example, the Pryde building in Hyde Park is becoming an LGBTQ+ friendly affordable housing development; this doesn’t mean it will be exclusively for LGBTQ+ people, but will affirm residents who do belong to the community. We are committed to affordable housing for everyone, but we know LGBTQ+ individuals face particular challenges in accessing affordable housing, so we work to break down those barriers while increasing access to housing for everyone.

As highlighted in your remarks, you are the third Black woman to lead the City Council, following Andrea Campbell and Kim Janey. Have you spoken to them about the position? What advice do they have for you?

RL: I have spoken to both of them, and they have provided invaluable wisdom as I begin the role of City Council president. One of their main pieces of advice was to make sure I hold on to what’s real. All three of us are women of faith, and that guides the work we do. I will continue to lean on them for guidance and support as I navigate this new role.

Over the last year, many residents expressed frustration over the City Council’s seeming inability to work collaboratively amid underlying racial and political divisions. Were those frustrations justified? What can be done to assuage residents who have lost faith in the City Council?

RL: This is a new City Council, and I’m excited to work with my colleagues to promote collaboration and build bridges. There have been instances over the past two years where the council has lost public trust. Of course, we will have moments where we disagree, and have healthy debate — as we should.

We have political differences, we’re a diverse body with different lived experiences that shape our perspectives and so there are going to be a lot of approaches to progress. My goal is for us to regain that trust through collegiality, transparency, and most importantly, the work we on the council will do together on behalf of the residents of Boston.

You and your colleagues have a lot of work ahead, on many issues. If you could single out one topic or problem as being the most urgent to you, what would it be? What can members of the public look toward as the first steps to making progress in this area?

RL: Boston is in the midst of a housing crisis, and we must act to support our residents struggling with affordable housing. I am eager to build on my work as chair of the Committee on Civil Rights and Immigrant Advancement and vice chair of the Committee of Housing and Community Development, where I secured funds for fair housing testers, increased housing support for vulnerable populations, partnered with community land trusts to prevent displacement of tenants, and spearheaded initiatives for affordable homeownership.

Other top priorities include strengthening waste collection throughout Boston, ensuring every Boston Public School student has the tools for success in resilient, climate-friendly buildings that affirm their dignity, and working with our unions to ensure Boston supports the rights of workers. I am also committed to supporting the issues important to my colleagues on the council and assisting them in representing and advocating for our constituents.

Your life as a city councilor must be very busy and stressful. How do you find balance in your life? Do you have tactics that you use to de-stress? Do you have any fun hobbies that you can dive into in your free time?

RL: Most importantly, I spend time with loved ones. I love hanging out with my family, my friends, and their kids. I also love checking out new restaurants, going to concerts, and going to my favorite spots in my neighborhood and throughout Boston. When I can, I like to get out into nature and go hiking in the Blue Hills or bike along Southwest Corridor Park. And, of course, I love catching a Celtics game. Bleed GREEN!