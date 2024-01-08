Politics With time running short, Liz Cheney implores Republicans to reject Trump Voting will begin in just one week, when Iowa Republicans hold their caucuses Jan. 15. The New Hampshire primary comes next, Jan. 23, followed by Nevada and South Carolina in February. In this image provided by Dartmouth, former Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Robert Gill/Dartmouth via AP

In a flurry of appearances and commentary, former Rep. Liz Cheney has stepped up her denunciations of former President Donald Trump in a last-ditch effort to persuade Republicans not to nominate him again.

“Tell the world who we are with your vote. Tell them that we are a good and a great nation,” Cheney told primary voters in New Hampshire on Friday, in a speech at Dartmouth College’s Democracy Summit.

A day later, she blasted Trump’s suggestion on the campaign trail that the Civil War could have been prevented if President Abraham Lincoln had “negotiated.”

“Which part of the Civil War ‘could have been negotiated’? The slavery part? The secession part? Whether Lincoln should have preserved the Union?” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Question for members of the GOP — the party of Lincoln — who have endorsed Donald Trump: How can you possibly defend this?”

And in an interview Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS News, she denounced Trump’s attempts to end or delay his criminal trials by arguing that he had immunity against charges related to anything he did in office. She endorsed efforts to remove him from ballots under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I certainly believe that Donald Trump’s behavior rose to that level,” she said, referring to Section 3’s disqualification of people who engaged in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it. (She made a similar comment at Dartmouth, saying, “There’s no question in my mind that his actions clearly constituted an offense that is within the language of the 14th Amendment.”)

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, said Sunday: “Liz Cheney is a loser who is now lying in order to sell a book that either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper.”

Cheney told the audience at Dartmouth that her own plans depended on whether Republican voters heeded her call.

As she has done on several occasions, she left open the possibility of running as a third-party candidate if they nominate Trump. But at the same time, she indicated a preference for President Joe Biden over Trump.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.