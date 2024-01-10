Politics These are the key campaign events happening before the New Hampshire primary Trump, Ramaswamy, Christie, and other candidates campaign in New Hampshire in the final days before voting begins. DOVER, NH - February 11, 2019: Residents vote at the Parish of the Assumption (St. Joseph Church) in Dover, NH on February 11, 2019. Election day in the New Hampshire primary has finally arrived. The leading Democratic presidential candidates made sharply divergent final pitches across New Hampshire on Monday, as voters faced down the possibility of delivering another split verdict in the partyÕs desperate effort to figure out how to defeat President Trump.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

As the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary approaches, presidential candidates are hosting campaign events across the state in an effort to differentiate themselves and gain last-minute support.

While President Joe Biden is notably absent from the New Hampshire Democratic ballot, there are 21 other candidates on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the Republican ballot. Among these are Republicans Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are slated to debate in Iowa on Jan. 15 and in New Hampshire on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

Here are the key campaign events happening in New Hampshire before the primary on Jan. 23.

Jan. 10

Chris Christie will attend a town hall in Windham at 5 p.m.

Marianne Williamson will speak in Laconia at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Marianne Williamson will speak in Durham at 6 p.m. and in Nashua at 8 p.m.

Jan. 13

Dean Phillips will host a Q&A in Portsmouth at 12:30 p.m.

Marianne Williamson will speak in Manchester at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and host a panel on immigration in Nashua at 1 p.m.

Jan. 14

Marianne Williamson will speak in Concord at 10 a.m., Whitefield at 1 p.m., and Littleton at 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 15

Marianne Williamson will speak in Newington at 7 p.m.

Jan. 16

Dean Phillips will host a Q&A in Littleton at 4 p.m and in Plymouth at 6:30 p.m.

Vivek Ramaswamy will host a town hall in Nashua at 1 p.m., Raymond at 4 p.m., and Exeter at 6:30 p.m.

Former President Donald J. Trump will speak in Atkinson at 5 p.m.

Marianne Williamson will speak in Dover at 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Dean Phillips will host a Q&A in Peterborough at 5 p.m.

Marianne Williamson will speak in Concord at 4 p.m.

Jan. 18

ABC News and WMUR will host a Republican debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester at 9 p.m.

Jan. 19

Dean Phillips will host a Q&A in Concord at 5 p.m.

Jan. 21

CNN will host a Republican debate at New England College in Henniker.