Politics Sununu commits to backing Trump if he is the GOP nominee “Look, I think most of us are all going to support the Republican nominee,” Sununu said. “There’s no question.” Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu speaks at a Nikki Haley campaign town hall event at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye, New Hampshire on January 2, 2024. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, nonetheless committed Wednesday to supporting him if he won the Republican nomination, even if he were convicted of a felony.

Sununu, a Republican who in December endorsed Nikki Haley, Trump’s rival and former United Nations ambassador, was asked by CNN whether he would hesitate to back Trump as the GOP nominee should he be found guilty in any of the four criminal cases proceeding against him.

“Look, I think most of us are all going to support the Republican nominee,” Sununu said. “There’s no question.”

Advertisement:

Sununu joins a long list of top Republicans who have resisted abandoning Trump, one that includes Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, another opponent of Trump in the narrowing GOP race. At the first Republican primary debate in August, all but two of Trump’s opponents raised their hands when asked if they would support the former president should he win the nomination and be convicted.

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, one of the two who signaled that he would not, dropped out of the race Wednesday. The other, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, has barely registered in national polling.

Sununu doubled down on his loyalty to whichever candidate wins the nomination, telling CNN that defeating President Joe Biden in the November election was his motivation.

“Right now, it looks like most of America would vote for him,” he said of Trump. “I’m going to support the Republican nominee, absolutely. Yeah, that shouldn’t shock anybody.”

Sununu plays a starring role in a television ad for Haley in New Hampshire, where she is within striking distance of Trump in recent polls before the Jan. 23 primary.

“She’s a new generation of conservative leadership, who can help leave behind the chaos and the drama of the past,” Sununu says in the ad, alluding to Trump.

Advertisement:

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.