Politics Here’s the story behind the ‘I Voted’ stickers handed out to New Hamshire voters during Tuesday’s primary Designs by three fourth graders were selected as part of a contest last year. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

New Hampshire voters exiting their polling places during Tuesday’s primary were offered “I Voted” stickers that reflected a bit of Granite State spirit.

The three different stickers showcased different elements of the state: the Old Man of the Mountain against an American flag, a cartoon figure shaped like New Hampshire fishing against a stars and stripes sky, and a moose overlooking fall foliage with Mt. Washington in the distance.

The artists behind the stickers are three fourth graders whose unique designs were selected from more than a thousand submissions last year as part of the state’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker competition. The artwork by Grace of Milton, Jacob of Auburn, and Rilynn of Mount Vernon were selected by local town and city clerks during an annual conference in October, according to the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State.

Advertisement:

“We were thrilled by the number of submissions we received from highly engaged fourth graders across New Hampshire,” Erin Hennessey, deputy secretary of state, said in a statement when the winners were announced last year. “Their designs showed a high level of talent, home state pride, and engagement in our election process. It was difficult to pick just three winners!”

The new stickers were a hot commodity on Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe.

“The sticker I got for voting was crazy cool,” Dan Kelleher, 25, of Concord, told the Globe.

Hennessey told the newspaper the state printed 2 million of the new stickers, with the cost for producing and delivering them totaling “about $10,000.”

“They should have enough for all of the elections in 2024, depending on how many stickers each voter takes,” Hennessey told the Globe.

She said the feedback about the new stickers has been “extremely positive,” but at this point there are no set plans for continuing the sticker competition during future election cycles.