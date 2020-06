Boston was the setting for a march and protest Monday calling for racial justice and condemning police violence following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans.

The rally began at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury and ended in front of the Massachusetts State House.

Here are photos from Monday’s event.

Monday’s march begin in front of the Reggie Lewis Center. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!” —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Protesters marched past the Boston Police Headquarters en route to the State House. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Danielle Ruffen of Roxbury sang during the march down Tremont Street. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Marchers passed Boston Police Headquarters. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Protesters rallied in front of the Massachusetts State House. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

A woman tossed flower petals onto the State House steps. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Protesters, including Eric Garner Jr., right, gathered at the State House as Monica Cannon-Grant, center, spoke. —Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images