From a group bike ride to online discourse, here’s what we know about Sunday’s planned protests against racial injustice

The demonstrations are planned in Boston and beyond, some reaching Hingham, Abington, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Jodi Rosenbaum, center, and her children, Ali, age 10, left, and Avi, age 8, listen during the March Like A Mother for Black Lives rally at Copley Square in Boston, MA on June 27.
Jodi Rosenbaum, center, and her children, Ali, age 10, left, and Avi, age 8, listen during the March Like A Mother for Black Lives rally at Copley Square in Boston, MA on June 27. –Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
By
June 28, 2020 | 2:22 PM

After hundreds gathered Saturday for a peaceful rally supporting mothers —  which saw some conflict when it met up with a pro-police protest — more demonstrations are planned Sunday throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The continuing events come as people sound a nationwide call for an end to police violence against Black Americans.

In Newton, a Black Lives Matter bike ride kicked off around 8 a.m. from Landry’s Bicycles while in Cambridge, and a rally entitled “SOAR – Stand Out Against Racism” took place in Porter Square at 10 a.m. 

A movement “demanding long term housing stability for all,” also began at 1 p.m. from City Live/Vida Urbana in Jamaica Plain, according to the event’s Facebook page

Organizers said the protest, “Tenants Rising: Cancel Evictions Caravan,” will go until 3:30 p.m. with cars driving past six sites in East Boston, and additional locations in Lynn, Malden, and Somerville.  

“Those not involved in the caravan or standouts can attend a zoom meeting,” organizers wrote. “The hosts of the zoom meeting will be constantly getting live video footage and phone interviews with tenants at each site.”

An online protest to speak out against racism, hosted by the Youth Ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, also began at 1 p.m. and will run until 2:30 in the afternoon. 

The event is an opportunity for middle and high school students to speak with church leaders, such as Bishop Alan Gates and Bishop Gayle Harris, about dismantling racism, organizers said on the event’s Facebook page.

While the protest is free, organizers asked that demonstrators register here

Below, see a rundown of other events scheduled throughout the day: 

  • A meeting to discuss the future of communities of color will take place at 2 p.m. in Hyde Park’s Kelly Field, according to an Instagram post from the event’s organizers, The Voices of Boston. 
  • A Black Lives Matter “peaceful caravan protest” will start from Hingham High School around 3:30 p.m. and end at Hingham Middle School by 5:30 p.m. 
  • At 4 p.m. in Manchester, N.H., a “March against police brutality and racial injustice” will kick off in Veteran’s Memorial Park. 
  • In Abington, a Black Lives Matter rally and vigilto stand in solidarity against police brutality of our black brothers and sisters” will start by 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Field. Organizers noted that the demonstration will take place rain or shine and recommended bringing a poncho or raincoat.
  • At 7 p.m., the Worcester Socialist Alternative is hosting an online protest: “Defund the Police and Tax the Rich to Fund Education.”
  • The Harvard Black Students Association and the Association of Black Harvard Women are also hosting a 7 p.m. online discourseto address the erasure of people of marginalized genders and their deaths in the Black community and provide resources on effective advocacy and allyship on the anniversary of Stonewall.” Attendees can RSVP for the event, “Say Their Names: People of Marginalized Genders in BLM,” here
