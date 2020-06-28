From a group bike ride to online discourse, here’s what we know about Sunday’s planned protests against racial injustice

After hundreds gathered Saturday for a peaceful rally supporting mothers — which saw some conflict when it met up with a pro-police protest — more demonstrations are planned Sunday throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The continuing events come as people sound a nationwide call for an end to police violence against Black Americans.

Black Lives Matter Demonstrations Today: 66 Needham St, Newton (Bike Ride) – 8AM Porter Square, Cambridge – 10AM Kelly Field, Hyde Park – 2PM Hingham High School (Car Parade) – 3:30PM Veteran's Memorial Park, Machester, NH – 4PM Abington Memorial Field – 4:30PM — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 28, 2020

In Newton, a Black Lives Matter bike ride kicked off around 8 a.m. from Landry’s Bicycles while in Cambridge, and a rally entitled “SOAR – Stand Out Against Racism” took place in Porter Square at 10 a.m.

A movement “demanding long term housing stability for all,” also began at 1 p.m. from City Live/Vida Urbana in Jamaica Plain, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Organizers said the protest, “Tenants Rising: Cancel Evictions Caravan,” will go until 3:30 p.m. with cars driving past six sites in East Boston, and additional locations in Lynn, Malden, and Somerville.

“Those not involved in the caravan or standouts can attend a zoom meeting,” organizers wrote. “The hosts of the zoom meeting will be constantly getting live video footage and phone interviews with tenants at each site.”

An online protest to speak out against racism, hosted by the Youth Ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, also began at 1 p.m. and will run until 2:30 in the afternoon.

The event is an opportunity for middle and high school students to speak with church leaders, such as Bishop Alan Gates and Bishop Gayle Harris, about dismantling racism, organizers said on the event’s Facebook page.

While the protest is free, organizers asked that demonstrators register here.

Below, see a rundown of other events scheduled throughout the day: