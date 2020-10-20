Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence

The protest was spurred by a video Sunday showing a police vehicle slamming into Jhamal Gonsalves' moped and knocking him unconscious.

Motorcyclists burn out during a protest against Providence police. Police were following a large group of off-road vehicles racing through the city Sunday when Jhamal Gonsalves crashed, ending up in critical condition. –Barry Chin / Boston Globe
By
October 20, 2020

Hundreds marched in Providence Tuesday night days after a police cruiser slammed into a Black moped driver, knocking him unconscious, the Providence Journal reports.

Footage of the incident on Sunday shows the car crashing into Jhamal Gonsalves’ moped from behind, hurtling him to the ground. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, shows Gonsalves motionless as several police officers examine him and push a witness away from the scene. Gonsalves was in a coma Tuesday, according to the Journal.

The protest included dozens in the biker community, who were outraged over the incident with a valued member. Seven were arrested, according to the Boston Globe.

Uprise RI, a progressive news outlet that covers social justice, was live on the scene since about 6 p.m. The protest wrapped up by time of publication, but the stream’s archive and other videos from the scene are viewable below:

TOPICS: Racial Justice Rhode Island

