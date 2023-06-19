Embracing Freedom: Here’s what Juneteenth weekend looked like in Boston

As Americans marked the weekend heading into Monday’s Juneteenth holiday in varying ways, the mood in Greater Boston was decidedly a celebratory one.
Deemed a state holiday in 2020 and a federal holiday in 2021, June 19 commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — to inform enslaved people of their freedom and the end of the Civil War. And there was no shortage of events marking the occasion in Boston this past weekend, and stretching back into last week.
Last Wednesday saw the first Juneteenth concert on Boston Common; on Friday, Embrace Boston’s Juneteenth Block Party was held at Roxbury Community College; and this weekend saw public parties in Brookline, Franklin Park, and Hyde Park, as well as some special ceremonies at Fenway Park during Sunday’s Red Sox game.
Take a look at photos from some of those events below.
