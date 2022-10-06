Real Estate A 3-story observatory will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023 The skyscraper's new observation deck will feature an outdoor viewing area, a cocktail lounge, and immersive exhibits. A rendering of the outdoor observation area on the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower, part of the building's new attraction, View Boston. Boston Properties

View Boston, a brand-new three-story observation deck, will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023.

Set on the 50th, 51st, and 52nd floors of the Pru, View Boston will offer 360-degree views of the city, state-of-the-art immersive exhibits, and more attractions to be revealed closer to its debut next year.

In Jaunary 2020, building owner Boston Properties (BXP) announced that it would revamp its Skywalk Observatory, which also meant that 52nd floor restaurant Top of the Hub would close after 54 years in business.

A rendering of View Boston, the upcoming observatory atop the Prudential Center. (Boston Properties)

Originally slated to open in 2022, the Pru’s new observation space will include an outdoor viewing area on the 51st floor, a first for the building. While Top of the Hub will not return, the new space will have a bistro on the 50th floor and an indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge on the 51st floor, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Advertisement:

Besides offering breathtaking views atop the city’s second-tallest building, tourists who visit View Boston will be able to scan their tickets at various exhibits and create a weekend itinerary based on their interests, whether it’s sports, public art, or restaurants.

“Everyone that visits View Boston will not only find spectacular views but also have the opportunity to explore the destinations below through its experiential exhibits,” BXP EVP Bryan Koop said in a news release. “Whether you’re a sports fanatic looking for the ultimate view of Fenway Park or a local meeting friends for a sunset cocktail — your unforgettable Boston experience will start here, in the heart of the city.”

A rendering of View Boston, the upcoming observatory atop the Prudential Center. (Boston Properties)

Ahead of its 2023 debut, BXP has also joined forces with The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB), and the organization’s president and CEO Martha Sheridan called View Boston “a major enhancement to Boston’s suite of attraction assets.”

“We know how popular observation decks are throughout the world, and in a city like Boston with our diverse neighborhoods, unique topography, and historic landmarks, this vantage point is unparalleled,” Sheridan said in a statement. “The array of experiential features, particularly the capacity to build a custom Boston itinerary during your visit, will be simply amazing.”