Real Estate The nation’s most and least renter-friendly cities were ranked. Guess where Boston fell? The report used the convention of rent or mortgage payments being 30% of a person’s annual income and compared the average salary across cities.

Boston’s rental market has been known to be over-saturated and overly expensive, but that’s just like everywhere else…right?

CashNetUSA compared United States cities to see how renter-friendly they are and Boston’s results aren’t looking too hot for locals looking to find inexpensive housing.

The report used the convention of rent or mortgage payments being 30% of a person’s annual income and compared the average salary across cities.

While in cities such as Harfort or Detroit, the average income means being able to afford 90% of properties, in Boston a person with the average income can afford about 9.3% of total properties.

Advertisement:

The study also compared how much square footage a person would be able to rent on the average salary. While cities like Indianapolis had 1,274 square feet available for the average income, Boston comes with a stately 534 square feet, with Cambridge not far behind with 602 square feet.

In June, Boston’s median rent surpassed $3,000 a month and gained another 2% increase in July, according to Apartment Advisor. It’s no surprise that the median income doesn’t keep pace with these increases.

Read the CashNetUSA report here, via Digg, and see how Boston stacks up against other cities.