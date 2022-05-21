Restaurants Sweetgreen to open location on Beacon Hill The fast-casual salad chain launches another Boston outpost on Cambridge Street. Sweetgreen, with several locations in the Boston area, prides itself on offering local and organic ingredients. Suzanne Kreiter / Globe Staff

Sweetgreen will open its 12th Boston location Tuesday.

Known for its healthy meals and unique salads, Sweetgreen is headquartered in Los Angeles but operates in 12 states plus Washington, D.C. They serve up salads, warm bowls, and sides, with certain cult favorites like their cashew dressing.

Located in the former SoulCycle space at 300 Cambridge St., Sweetgreen will now bring its fast-casual salads to Beacon Hill.

While the 3,661 square foot location will accommodate 23 in-house diners, takeout orders make up a bulk of the chain’s business, especially to office high rises during lunchtime. Sweetgreen has four other locations in the financial district alone.

The new Beacon Hill location debuts with Sweetgreen’s new spring menu, including their mushroom chimichurri bowl, the chimichurri protein plate, and limited custom bowls created by athletes Naomi Osaka and Devin Booker.

Other regular menu favorites at Sweetgreen include the kale caesar salad, guacamole greens, and the harvest bowl.

Sweetgreen partnered with Massachusetts-based artist Kristin Texeira for the location’s interior artwork. With a BFA in painting from MassArt, Texeira has showcased her colorful, geometric work in other collaborations with brands like Keds.

The restaurant will host a preview day on May 23 before its May 24 grand opening—RSVP here. At the RSVP link, guests can choose a ticketed option for an in-store preview, or opt to grab a $5 app credit to use sometime during opening week.

For every meal sold on opening day, May 24, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to About Fresh, a local organization that aims to bring healthy, fresh food to the communities that need it most.

This past August, Sweetgreen bought Boston-based restaurant company Spyce, a fast-casual concept in Downtown Crossing and Harvard Square where robots assembled bowls for customers.

Sweetgreen is reportedly using Spyce’s robotic technology to automate certain parts of its operations, developing its own robotic kitchen.