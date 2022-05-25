Restaurants Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe set to close The iconic restaurant will close in June. A Gretsch guitar played by Aerosmith's Joe Perry hangs inside the Hard Rock Café . Timothy Tai/The Boston Globe

Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe will soon close its doors for good. The eclectic eatery, located on Clinton Street near Faneuil Hall, has been a mainstay in the area for 15 years.

The closure will happen in late June. The restaurant’s lease also expires in June, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night.

On June 26, Hard Rock is planning to lay off 45 people, according to The Boston Globe.

Whether or not another Hard Rock will open elsewhere in Boston remains to be seen, but the possibility does still exist.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” a spokesperson told the Globe.

Changes could be coming to the larger Dock Square Garage, where this Hard Rock Cafe is located. Last year, the Boston Planning and Development Agency signed off on plans to redevelop the Dock Square Garage. The project would add condominiums on its upper floors, according to the Globe.

The Clinton Street location, which has 16,000-square-feet of space, opened in 2007. It was preceded by a Hard Rock Cafe location in the Back Bay, which was open for 17 years. The move was prompted by a desire for more foot traffic in an area that draws a lot of tourists, the Boston Business Journal reported at the time.