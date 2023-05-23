Restaurants Two people sue Los Amigos Taqueria, claiming Brighton restaurant’s food gave them salmonella The city ordered two Los Amigos Taqueria restaurants to close temporarily last week after health inspectors flagged multiple issues. Two people are suing Los Amigos Taqueria, claiming they got salmonella after eating at the popular chain's Brighton location. CDC

Two people are suing Los Amigos Taqueria, claiming they developed salmonella food poisoning after eating at the popular chain’s temporarily shuttered Brighton location.

In separate lawsuits filed in Suffolk Superior Court Monday, Ryan Camire and Chloe Crelia both say they developed symptoms after eating at the 366 Washington St. restaurant — Camire on May 15, and Crelia on May 17.

Camire and Crelia are each seeking “in excess of $50,000 in damages,” citing lost earnings, medical expenses, and “conscious physical pain and suffering and mental anguish.” Boston.com has reached out to Los Amigos for comment on the lawsuits.

The Brighton and West Roxbury Los Amigos locations were forced to shut down late last week after health inspectors found multiple issues at each restaurant. In West Roxbury, for example, inspectors flagged rodent droppings and noted that only one employee was observed washing their hands correctly between tasks.

At the Brighton location, inspectors said they found “visible soils” and a mold-like substance on the walls and ceilings of a walk-in unit, also noting multiple reports of a foodborne illness stemming from meals consumed at that location.

The city temporarily suspended both locations’ permits to operate, and the Boston Public Health Commission encouraged anyone who ate at the Brighton location between May 12 and May 18 to keep an eye out for salmonella symptoms and to contact a health care provider for evaluation and testing if appropriate.

Crelia and Camire both say they became ill soon after eating at the Brighton Los Amigos Taqueria, with Crelia reporting symptoms of “fever, watery diarrhea, body aches, and severe abdominal pain.”

Both sought medical care and were ultimately diagnosed with salmonella food poisoning, according to their respective lawsuits. Neither complaint specifies what Crelia or Camire ate.

Both lawsuits were filed by the Law Offices of Michael P. Joyce and The Lange Law Firm, which has advertised itself to diners who believe they contracted salmonella after eating at Los Amigos. In a press release, The Lange Law Firm said it has received several calls from people who allegedly became ill in the outbreak.

“The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there’s nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can’t taste, smell, or see Salmonella,” Jory Lange, a lawyer who specializes in food safety cases, said in an accompanying statement.

He added: “This is why it is so important that restaurants who make and sell our food, make sure that the food is safe before they sell it.”