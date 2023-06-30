Restaurants Brighton’s Los Amigos Taqueria ordered closed a second time During an inspection last Friday, health officials documented violations that ranged from improper food temperatures to stained cutting boards. The plantain burrito at Los Amigos Taqueria in Davis Square, Somerville. Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe Staff, File

Weeks after city health officials gave Brighton’s Los Amigos Taqueria the green light to reopen, the restaurant — which was tied to a salmonella outbreak in May — has been ordered closed a second time.

Last Friday, health inspectors visiting the Washington Street restaurant found chicken, guacamole, and salsa stored at the wrong temperatures; “scoured and stained” cutting boards; and bags of shrimp stored in the same box as fish fillet, among other violations.

According to the report, the inspectors “observed staff rinsing clean pans and placing on drying rack without sanitizing.” Most notably, city health officials wrote that consumers with “confirmed illness” reported eating at the restaurant.

Advertisement:

The taqueria’s operations were discontinued “until further investigation,” according to the report.

Los Amigos Taqueria founder Daniel Ustayev told Boston.com in a phone call Friday that the restaurant is working with city health officials.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I’ll be honest,” he said of the latest shutdown. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

The chain’s Brighton location was one of two ordered closed last month after health officials documented multiple issues. At the West Roxbury location, for example, health inspectors found rodent droppings on food items; that location passed a subsequent health inspection with no violations.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said last month that dozens of confirmed cases of salmonella were linked to the Brighton Los Amigos. Several customers have filed lawsuits against the restaurant, claiming they became ill after eating there.

Jory Lange, a Texas-based attorney specializing in food safety cases, told Boston.com in May that dozens of people hired The Lange Law Firm to represent them in lawsuits against Los Amigos.

“This is a very big outbreak,” Lange said, later adding, “we want to get to the bottom of what happened in this outbreak, to figure out what happened and how this could have been prevented, which hopefully will lead to preventing future outbreaks.”