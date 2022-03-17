Russia-Ukraine ‘She really loves singing’: 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter safe in Poland “She really does sing from morning till night.”

The little girl whose performance of “Let It Go” to the crowd huddled in a bomb shelter in Kyiv captured the spirit of persistent hope in Ukraine is now safe in Poland with her grandmother, the BBC reports.

Amelia, 7, told the British broadcaster through a translator it was “OK” in the bomb shelter.

“There were other children there,” she said.

The girl’s rendition of the popular song from Disney’s “Frozen” drew attention around the world, including from Idina Menzel, who voiced the character, Elsa, behind the song.

Advertisement:

“We see you,” the actress wrote. “We really, really see you.”

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

According to the Washington Post, Amelia told onlookers in the bomb shelter that she “dreams of singing on a big stage in front of an audience.”

“She really loves singing,” her grandmother, Vira, told the BBC through a translator. “She really does sing from morning till night.”

Amelia’s parents stayed behind in Ukraine to help fight the Russians, according to the British broadcaster.

Asked by the BBC what she hopes for her family, Amelia was quick to reply.

“I would be very happy to be with my mother and father,” she said.