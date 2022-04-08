Russia-Ukraine Makeup artist recognized Bucha victim’s picture by her manicure “When I saw it, I felt physically like my heart started to break.” Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine,. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd





Among the distressing pictures of dead bodies in Bucha, Ukraine, a Kyiv suburb where Russian forces are accused of carrying out atrocities against Ukrainian citizens, one in particular stood out to Anastasiia Subacheva, a makeup artist from the nearby city of Hostomel.

In it she recognized a perfectly manicured hand with red and white nail polish — one that she had seen many times holding a brush or lipstick, or spreading foundation or eye shadow during her makeup lessons.

Now, it lay lifeless on a street, covered in dirt.

🔴 Bright red nail varnish worn by Iryna Filkina, 52, was captured by a Reuters photographer as she lay lifeless on the ground in Bucha. The image was one of many showing the horrors of war in the Ukrainian town outside Kyiv https://t.co/uMLPotX58K — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 7, 2022

“When I saw it, I felt physically like my heart started to break,” Subacheva said in a telephone call Wednesday from the city of Kropyvnytskyi, to which she had fled with her family.

Subacheva, who has been a makeup artist in Bucha for five years, said she knew a lot of women there because she did the makeup for many of them.

The pictured woman, Iryna Filkina, 52, a heating station operator, had reached out to Subacheva in February to inquire about makeup classes. She dreamed of becoming popular and increasing the number of her Instagram followers, the makeup artist recalled.

For that, she said, Filkina wanted her help to be beautiful and fashionable. She was excited about an upcoming concert by Ukrainian pop diva Olya Polyakova and talked during their classes about what she would wear and how she would do her makeup for the event.

“I finally understood the most important thing: You need to love yourself and live for yourself,” Subacheva recalled Filkina telling her. “Finally I will live the way I want.”

But the war put an end to those dreams.

Filkina’s daughter, Olha Shchyruk, who fled Bucha after the war started, said she learned March 6 that her mother had been shot the previous day while returning from work on her bicycle.

Yet for about a month, the daughter had kept some hope that she might still be alive.

“I understand that it wasn’t possible, because she hadn’t been in touch for a month,” Shchyruk said Wednesday in a message on the Telegram social media app. “But a child will always be waiting for her mother.”

On Friday — Filkina’s birthday — Shchyruk received a video of her mother lying dead on the ground, as well as the picture of her hand.

“Even if there was no manicure,” she said, “I would have recognized it was my mother.”

She said she was still looking for her mother’s body to bury it.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.