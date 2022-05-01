Mass. Reps Jim McGovern and Bill Keating visit Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts congressional representatives Jim McGovern and Bill Keating were part of the first congressional delegation to visit Ukraine and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the country.
The representatives for Massachusetts’s 2nd and 9th Districts joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and representatives Gregory Meeks, Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Jason Crow in meeting with Zelenskyy for three hours this weekend to discuss the war and how the United States can aid Ukraine.
“We discussed the need for continued security, economic, and humanitarian assistance from the United States,” McGovern wrote in a tweet Sunday.
The delegation released a statement on the visit Sunday:
“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine…[President Zelenskyy] conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package. Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression.”
The delegation continued on to Poland and will meet with President Andrzej Duda.
