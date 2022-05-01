Russia-Ukraine Mass. Reps Jim McGovern and Bill Keating visit Zelenskyy in Ukraine The congressional delegation discussed the war effort and how the U.S. can help with President Zelenskyy. Rep. Jim McGovern was part of a congressional delegation that met with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy this weekend.

Massachusetts congressional representatives Jim McGovern and Bill Keating were part of the first congressional delegation to visit Ukraine and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The representatives for Massachusetts’s 2nd and 9th Districts joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and representatives Gregory Meeks, Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Jason Crow in meeting with Zelenskyy for three hours this weekend to discuss the war and how the United States can aid Ukraine.

“We discussed the need for continued security, economic, and humanitarian assistance from the United States,” McGovern wrote in a tweet Sunday.

Putin's brutal war and deliberate targeting of food supplies has led to an explosion of hunger.



I focused on what America can do to get food and supplies to refugees fleeing violence. https://t.co/sfIwdvZ899 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 1, 2022

The delegation released a statement on the visit Sunday:

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine…[President Zelenskyy] conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package. Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression.”

We saw the tremendous evil of Putin's war. But we also saw the tremendous good of those working to oppose it.



I believe good will win. America stands with @ZelenskyyUa and those in Ukraine putting their lives on the line in defense of freedom & democracy. https://t.co/nauJcpR7A8 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 1, 2022

The delegation continued on to Poland and will meet with President Andrzej Duda.