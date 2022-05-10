Russia-Ukraine U.N. investigators say 300 civilians were unlawfully killed north of Ukraine’s capital "Unfortunately, these numbers will continue to grow as we visit more areas." A grocery store that was ransacked during the Russian occupation of Bucha, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. The killings north of Kyiv included summary executions and civilians shot by snipers apparently firing randomly at people moving around on roads according to Matilda Bogner. Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times





GENEVA — U.N. investigators said Tuesday they had recorded the unlawful killing of 300 civilian adults and children in areas north of the Ukrainian capital since the withdrawal of Russian forces in April, and they estimated that thousands of civilians had died in the southern city of Mariupol.

“Unfortunately, these numbers will continue to grow as we visit more areas,” Matilda Bogner, the head of a team of 55 investigators working in Ukraine for the U.N. human rights monitoring mission, told reporters in Geneva.

The killings north of Kyiv included summary executions and civilians shot by snipers apparently firing randomly at people moving around on roads, she said.

Ukrainian authorities have often estimated higher death tolls than the United Nations since the war began Feb. 24. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in April that she had recorded 360 unlawful killings in Bucha, a suburb north of Kyiv.

Bogner said Russian military and affiliated forces in eastern Ukraine accounted for most of the abuses the mission had documented, but that it had also recorded “very serious” accusations of torture, ill-treatment and some executions of prisoners by Ukrainian forces. She also expressed concern over attacks by local police officers and armed vigilantes recruited by the government who had reportedly detained civilians, tied them up, stripped them naked and beaten them.

Hundreds of medical and educational facilities have been destroyed, and Bogner said both sides’ armed forces had used schools as military bases or placed heavy military equipment near them.

The mission also documented cases of the Russian military’s detaining civilians, mostly young men, and moving them to Belarus and then Russia, where they have been held in pretrial detention centers, Bogner said.

The United Nations has documented 3,381 civilian deaths and the wounding of a further 3,680 civilians, and makes clear that the actual toll is far higher. Thousands of civilians have died in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is now under Russian occupation after weeks of intense conflict, Bogner said, but the mission has not had access to the city to document the toll.

Living conditions and lack of access to medical care have driven up the mortality rate in some areas, she said, noting that 10 older people were reported to have died after days, or in some cases weeks, of confinement to a basement.

Ukrainian officials estimate that 20,000 people have died in Mariupol.

