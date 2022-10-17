Russia-Ukraine Here’s what we know about the attacks on Kyiv 28 drones were spotted over the city, with five strikes reported. Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters. AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna





KYIV, Ukraine — At least three people were killed in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, when Russia attacked the city early Monday morning with explosive Iranian-made drones, officials said, as Moscow continued its campaign of strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets even as it faces significant setbacks on the battlefield.

Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that a young couple who were expecting a child were among the dead pulled from the rubble of a residential building on Monday. The woman was six months pregnant. Two more people were trapped and 18 others were wounded in the blasts in central Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The attacks came during morning rush hour, one week after Moscow unleashed a missile barrage on Kyiv and other cities across the country that left at least 20 people dead. While Monday’s strikes were less deadly — employing Iranian-made drones known as “kamikazes” that explode on impact and are easier to shoot down — they again struck fear into Ukrainians far from the front lines and signaled Russia’s aim of crippling power and other key services as winter looms.

Klitschko said that 28 drones were spotted over the city, with five strikes reported. The targets included the headquarters of Ukraine’s national energy utility and a municipal heating station.

In other developments:

Russia’s strikes also hit an electrical substation in southern Ukraine, again cutting power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, officials said. The plant’s backup diesel generators switched on, according to a statement from the Ukrainian nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

Russian troops and military aircraft have begun arriving in Belarus to form a new joint Russia-Belarus force, in a replay of the Russian buildup that preceded the invasion of Ukraine in February.

More than a dozen explosions attributed to Ukrainian shelling hit Belgorod, a Russian region next to Ukraine, on Sunday, a day after two men opened fire on their fellow Russian soldiers at a training camp in Belgorod, killing 11 before being shot dead.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.