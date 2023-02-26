Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine 1 year after Russia’s invasion

Hundreds gathered at Copley Square in Boston to rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine Sunday afternoon. The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England planned the rally to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, attacking its major cities. Since then, there have been more than 8,000 deaths, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.
UCCN called the rally “Ukraine: 365 Days of Defending Freedom.” Others across the nation held similar rallies over the weekend.
People gathered at 2 p.m., and some gave speeches.
At 3 p.m., there was a line of people that provided posters detailing the timeline of the war.
