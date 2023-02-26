Russia-Ukraine Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine 1 year after Russia’s invasion The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England planned the rally. Supporters of Ukraine hold signs and wave flags during a Stand with Ukraine rally at Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 26, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Hundreds gathered at Copley Square in Boston to rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine Sunday afternoon. The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England planned the rally to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Those who came out filled Copley Square. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, attacking its major cities. Since then, there have been more than 8,000 deaths, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.

UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk deplores human cost of Russia’s war against #Ukraine as civilian casualties pass 21K with at least 8,006 dead & 13,287 injured. "This senseless war is a blatant affront to intl law. Its vast human toll must end now."



👉 https://t.co/bMViyZVgcX pic.twitter.com/urV3HH0uo4 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 21, 2023

UCCN called the rally “Ukraine: 365 Days of Defending Freedom.” Others across the nation held similar rallies over the weekend.

“Ukraine: 365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Boston’s historic Copley Square today, organized by @uccnorg. It was a beautiful event. And it shouldn’t have to happen again, except as a celebration of freedom and #peace. #UkraineWarAnniversary pic.twitter.com/H7ktXWJIfh — Anastasya (@apartan) February 26, 2023

Alex Nikanov, an organizer, hands out signs to protestors. – Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

Supporters of Ukraine became emotional and wiped tears from their faces. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

People gathered at 2 p.m., and some gave speeches.

A person with the colors of the Ukrainian flag painted on their lips holds a sign during the rally. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Zoe Gomez-Petrenko, 6, plants Ukrainian flags in a pile of snow. – Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

Supporters of Ukraine chanted “glory to Ukraine” and “thank you USA.” – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

A young boy waves a Ukrainian flag. – Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

Some protestors wore blue and yellow flower crowns for the flag. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

A mother helps put her child’s gloves on. – Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

At 3 p.m., there was a line of people that provided posters detailing the timeline of the war.

Rally participants hold signs representing important days of the war in the last year. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Many donned flags like capes and brought signs. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Ralliers held a moment of silence. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

A man waves a Ukrainian flag. – Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe