Schools Connecticut College shifts to remote classes amid COVID-19 outbreak





NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut College is switching to remote classes and suspending sports practices and indoor gatherings after more than 50 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dean of Students Victor Arcelus said in an email to students and staff on Tuesday that quarantine rules will be in effect for up to 10 days while officials monitor test results.

Arcelus said symptomatic students and some of their friends got rapid tests Monday and 20 students tested positive.

“Through contact tracing, we determined that the students who had contracted the virus had been socializing in cars, in friends’ rooms or apartments, at parties or in bars without wearing a mask,” he said.

The results of routine COVID-19 testing came in Tuesday and showed that an additional 34 students had tested positive, Arcelus said.

College spokesperson Tiffany Thiele told The Day of New London that while some students have reported mild COVID-19 symptoms, there have been no hospitalizations. There are more than 1,800 students enrolled this fall at the New London-based private college.

Vaccinations are required for students, faculty and staff unless they have an exemption. Thiele said 98% to 99% of students are vaccinated, and the school anticipates that 95% of faculty and staff will be vaccinated by their Sept. 20 deadline.