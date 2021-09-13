Schools The top 5 high schools in the region, according to Boston magazine Did your child's school make the cut? Acton-Boxborough Regional High School. Google street view

Boston magazine’s annual list of the best public high schools in the region is out, and one school is hanging onto the top spot.

Acton-Boxborough High School once again topped the list. The Acton school has an enrollment of 1,751 and a graduation rate of 98%. Boston magazine’s annual ranking used the most recent available data on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, test scores, graduation and college attendance rates, and advanced placement proficiency to determine the top schools.

This year, Boston magazine included the median household income and home price for each of the high school’s towns.

“At a time when the opportunity gap in schools is top of mind, there is increased scrutiny over the factoring of test scores, which tend to be correlated with higher family incomes and are increasingly regarded as an inadequate measure of student achievement,” the publication wrote.

Boston Latin School, number 15 on the list, was the only school in the top 25 with a median income below $100,000, at $71,115.

Here are the top five high schools on the list:

1. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School

Average class size: 18.1

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13.4:1

Median income: $136,498

2. Wayland High School

Average class size: 14

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11.6:1

Median income: $185,375

3. Weston High School

Average class size: 13.6

Student-to-teacher ratio: 9.8:1

Median income: $207,702

4. Littleton High School

Average class size: 12.6

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13.2:1

Median income: $123,413

5. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School

Average class size: 16.4

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11.6:1

Median income: $228,790

Dover-Sherborn is moving back up in the rankings: though it was listed as number one or the best school district every year since 2013, it fell to number nine in 2020’s rankings. Two of last year’s top five — Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School and Lexington High School — dropped down, but only to six and seven respectively.