Schools Coach alleges racially charged language led to altercation at Georgetown-Roxbury football game "I’m angry that to this day things like this still happen, feeling powerless in a lose-lose situation."

A Friday night football game between Georgetown High School and Roxbury Prep Charter High School ended in an altercation allegedly instigated by racially charged language.

On Saturday morning, Roxbury coach Jamaal Hunt posted on Facebook about what happened.

“I broke down, I watched racism ruin what’s something that was supposed to be good to them, Friday night lights but instead we were ridiculed, called N bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night,” he wrote. “I was approached by police for absolutely no reason. There were reporters wanting to interview us, these same racist people that waited for a reaction. It was all a set up, cruisers and wagons. I’m angry that to this day things like this still happen, feeling powerless in a lose lose situation.”

The fight that broke out prematurely ended the game, and Georgetown Police assisted in dispersing the crowd. The final score was 44 to 8 against Roxbury.

Georgetown Public Schools Superintendent Carol Jacobs put out a statement Saturday noting there was a “physical altercation” Friday involving players from both teams and several coaches. She said the cause and the allegations of the use of racially charged language are under investigation.

“I want to clearly state that the Georgetown Public Schools will not tolerate racism in any form and is working with the Georgetown Police Department to investigate this allegation,” she wrote. “The district has reached out to the administration at Roxbury Prep Charter High School in an attempt to gather facts and resolve the issues. There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media. I ask for calm and patience as we investigate this situation and arrive at a resolution that considers all of the facts and is satisfactory to all parties involved.”

The Georgetown Police were not available for comment on Sunday.

Georgetown schools have experienced similar incidents before. In 2017, a Georgetown High baseball player was disciplined after allegedly directing an anti-Semitic slur at another player. In 2016 and 2017, swastikas were found graffitied onto the middle school football field and the town’s new elementary school.