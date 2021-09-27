Schools Secrecy around exam school admission data prompts lawsuit The same parent coalition continues to pursue a separate lawsuit contesting the schools' temporary admission plan. Boston Latin School





The fight over changing exam school admission criteria in Boston is getting more litigious: Parents who oppose the changes have lodged a second lawsuit against the Boston Public Schools, this time for allegedly violating the state’s public records law.

The Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence filed the lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, accusing the school department and the city’s legal department of failing to provide data, text messages, and other documents related to exam school admission changes, which increased the odds of Black and Latino applicants getting in while decreasing the chances of white and Asian applicants.

Advertisement:

The coalition, which consists of white and Asian parents, sought the documents three months ago. The group was motivated to request the information after a Globe report in June that revealed city and school officials had omitted from a public records request last year racially-charged text messages between the School Committee’s vice chair and another member critical of white families from West Roxbury during the night they approved exam school changes last October.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.