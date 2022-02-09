Schools Here’s how people are reacting to Gov. Baker lifting the school mask mandate Some people believe this is the right time to make masking in schools optional, while others say Baker's decision is dangerous. Students arrive to on the firs day to the newly-rebuilt Addison Mizner School in Boca Raton, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Palm Beach County Schools opened the school year with a masking requirement with an opt-out option. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) The Associated Press

Massachusetts parents, teachers, and leaders seem divided about whether Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to lift the statewide school mask mandate will be good for school communities.

On Wednesday, the president of the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) came out with modest support for the decision.

“Cautiously relaxing in-school masking mandates given recent encouraging public health metrics is appropriate at this time, but we must watch local metrics closely and be prepared to swiftly reinstate all proven preventive measures if the number of positive cases spike in a school or community,” said Dr. Carole E. Allen, a pediatrician and president of MMS.

But, according to 7News Boston, Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy was skeptical of the decision.

“We all want to return to as much normalcy as possible, but to do it safely, we can’t just throw caution to the wind and drop the mask mandate the day students return from February vacation,” she said.

“We have enough experience with school vacations to know that there will likely be a surge upon return. We have consistently followed the CDC guidelines and the CDC has not changed their guidelines on masking yet.”

Many Twitter users expressed similar concern that the mask mandate would be lifted right after February break given that families often travel during that time.

This is so unfair to educators and students learning in tiny, unventilated spaces. Why would this take place immediately following February break travel, when we saw HUGE surges after Christmas break?! And we’re finally seeing cases go down, largely due to wearing masks. — jeanette🐈‍⬛🐆 (@jcatcoolcat) February 9, 2022

Why wouldn't you at least end the mask mandate 2 weeks *after* our school re-entry date of February 28th?



The use of masks helped schools manage/minimize post-holiday CV spikes.



We know people respond to mandates, but won't mask voluntarily.



Pls allow schools a Remote option? — Amy (@AmyW36) February 10, 2022

Others were simply dismayed that masking may no longer be uniform in their schools, which will lessen their efficacy.

This, combined with forcing in-person classes, feels particularly cruel to parents with students in public schools. No way to properly protect your children. — Amy (@AmyW36) February 10, 2022

Absolutely disgusting. Zero consideration for students or staff who are high risk and benefit from others wearing masks. 22,602 deaths from #COVID19 and over 416,000 people in our state with #LongCovid. Many more will be needlessly #MarkedByCovid due to your incompetence. — Jennifer Ritz Sullivan (@jritzsullivan) February 9, 2022

I truly don't understand the idiocy of ending the mandates before it's warm enough to open windows. The masks have helped control numbers (and eliminate flu) in the schools that have had compliance across the board. We're adults, we should be able to recognize cause & effects. — Kay Wray (@kaywrayarts) February 9, 2022

One user pointed out that lifting the mask mandate will put the burden of deciding whether to make masking mandatory or optional on local school districts.

This will likely put them in the crossfire between parents and teachers who want mandatory masking, and those that want masking to be optional.

This is terribly irresponsible. Forcing the decision on local school committees is an act of pure cowardess. — Dr. Alicia Vargas-Reddin (@drvargasam) February 10, 2022

But others were supportive of the move, either because they want parental choice when it comes to masking children, or because they believe the time is right to get rid of masks in schools.

Finally! Now parents have a choice. For those of you against this, you can still have YOUR CHILD wear a mask, if YOU SO CHOOSE. — Meg Meola 🍻 (@MegMeola46n2) February 9, 2022

Thank you Governor Baker for protecting our children against #COVID19 when the #Science indicated and for now protecting our children against the rising #twindemic of childhood #mentalhealth issues and social isolation. — Dan McCullough MD (@djmcculloughmd) February 10, 2022

Great job Governor Baker, we have the vaccine and the treatment and are ready to get things back to “normal”. Keep up the good work! — Oyster Smiling (@tadzilla) February 9, 2022

good move, but too late. so much damage has been done to our children, esp those with speech impediments, anxiety disorders, or who are just shy and prone to bullying. this is not the "end" for many; it's the beginning of a long road to mental health and social life recovery — Jonathan (@CatKatz6) February 9, 2022

This will last 1 month, tops! Omicron is HIGHLY contagious and there are several variants on the horizon. Still, we are being reactive instead of proactive. — Miss Lavender (@Nekia_Rae) February 9, 2022

Terrible plan, shame on you and your administration.



I cannot believe that there haven't even been statewide mask mandates while Omicron is surging. — IM (@IMQueen_tree) February 9, 2022