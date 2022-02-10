Schools Peabody High School employee on leave after showing explicit images on their computer to students The incident happened when the employee plugged their personal computer into a school projector.

A Peabody High School employee has been put on administrative leave after they reportedly showed explicit images on their computer to students.

In a statement, Superintendent Josh Vadala said that during a class on Monday, the employee plugged in their personal computer to a classroom projector. A series of explicit images from what appeared to be a Google Image search was then displayed on the screen.

The employee was immediately placed on leave, the superintendent said, and the district began meeting with students and contacting their parents.

The district launched an internal investigation and, consistent with their policies and procedures, contacted the Peabody Police Department.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing at this time.

Counseling and guidance services have been made available to students affected by the incident, the superintendent said.

The district is also reviewing its acceptable use policy and its policies regarding the use of employees’ personal devices, including computers, in the classroom.