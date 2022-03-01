Schools ‘There’s no masks tomorrow’: Swansea school celebrates end of mask mandate with ‘Annie’ parody The state's school mask mandate expired Monday, and here's how one school marked the occasion.

Massachusetts’s school mask mandate lifted yesterday, and one Swansea school celebrated the change with a musical theater number.

The Joseph Case High School media department produced a parody of the iconic song “Tomorrow” from “Annie.” Their parody, posted on YouTube, is called “There’s No Masks Tomorrow.”

Principal Brian McCann wrote the song and performed it alongside Neil Jeronimo and Isabella Manchester.

“Literally, this is the first time I am seeing some students ever, fully,” McCann told WBZ. “One senior said to me, she said, ‘It is so nice to see your beautiful face again.’ I was like, ‘Well thank you. Nice to see your beautiful face as well again.’”

The performance also featured 12 student dancers.

Individual districts can still opt to keep a mask mandate in place, even as the statewide mandate expired Monday.

Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and Springfield are among districts keeping mandates in place for now that haven’t set an end date, according to The Globe. Other districts have set removal dates for later in March, including Lynn, Medford, and Revere.