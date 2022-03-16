Schools Cyberattack on Hood could cause school lunch milk shortages Hood is the biggest producer of 8-ounce milk in New England. Bean and cheese tacos, salsa, salad, fruit, rice and corn fill a lunch tray at Fayston Elementary in Fayston, Vermont. Photo by Oliver Parini for The Washington Post.

A cyberattack on Lynnfield-based H.P. Hood Dairy has caused a New Hampshire school district to prepare for a milk shortage at school lunches.

Other New England school districts could also be affected.

Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said Wednesday that the Contoocook Valley School District, also known as the ConVal School District, would be affected by the anticipated milk shortages.

The district said it was informed by its foodservice vendor, Fresh Picks Cafe, that Hood Dairy was victimized by a cyberattack. The district was informed that Hood anticipates the cyberattack will have a significant impact on its ordering and delivery services throughout the next week.

Hood is the largest producer of milk in the eight-ounce packaging used in school lunches in New England, the district said, and school lunch programs throughout New England will likely be affected by the expected shortage.

The majority of meals are expected to be offered with 100% juice or water as a substitute beverage, the district said.

H.P. Hood Dairy could not be reached for comment.