Schools A BPS student allegedly threw ‘boiling hot’ water at his teacher. The school did not call 911, a police report says. A school nurse had advised the teacher to seek medical attention, the educator told authorities.

A student at the McKinley Middle School in Fenway allegedly threw a “boiling hot” cup of ramen noodles on a teacher last week, but school leaders did not call 911, even as the educator was advised to seek medical attention by the school’s nurse, according to a Boston police report.

The teacher, whose identity was withheld from the report obtained by Boston.com, brought the matter to police on May 5, about four hours after she was allegedly attacked, the file states.

The student, who was also not identified, was charged with aggravated assault in a juvenile delinquency complaint filed in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday, the filing shows.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public School officials said on Friday they are looking into what happened.

“This is an unfortunate incident that took place at the McKinley, and actions were taken to ensure the safety of the staff member involved and appropriate interventions have occurred,” BPS said in a statement. “Both Boston Police and the BPS Safety Services have a report of the incident, and it is being reviewed by the appropriate BPS staff.”

The incident, first reported by The Boston Herald on Thursday night, happened as students ate lunch in a classroom, the teacher told police.

The teacher allegedly asked the student in question “not to use a textbook in order to help him warm up his ramen noodles” so the book would not be damaged, authorities wrote.

She later told police the student “did not have permission to use the hot side of the water bubbler, but he refused to follow directions and still used it,” police wrote in the report.

The teacher allegedly took the book away from the student, but the student grabbed it out of her hands, officials wrote.

The student then “stood up from his seat and threw his cup of boiling hot ramen noodles at the victim’s face,” the report states.

“The victim stated that she was in excruciating pain,” police wrote. “The victim stated that her face, ear, and left eye was stinging.”

Police listed injuries in the report as “redness inside left ear” and “swelling, pain, and minor burns on left cheek.”

The teacher said the school nurse attended to her injuries and “advised her to seek medical attention,” according to the report.

“It should be noted that the victim notified the school’s principal about the incident,” the report states. “The principal stated that they would call 911 but did not do so.”

The victim sought treatment for her injuries before she spoke to police, although the report did not disclose where she was treated. She declined EMS attention when filing the report, police wrote.

In its statement to Boston.com, BPS said staff safety is as much a priority as student safety.

When incidents like this one happen, BPS protocol is to “put in place a safety plan for everyone involved, which is currently underway,” the district said.

Wu told reporters on Friday her administration was looking into this specific incident and wants “to make sure exactly which of the protocols did or didn’t happen.”

The mayor said there is “a clear set of standards” that every school leader is “equipped and trained” to follow.

“It is unacceptable for any one of our students or educators to at all to feel like they are worried or stressed about anything except coming to school and taking care of our young people (and) creating a rigorous, nurturing environment for learning,” Wu said.

The report of the alleged incident at the McKinley school came hours after a report published by Boston Globe described how a Mattapan mother said BPS did not quickly call for emergency medical services as her son suffered a stroke on May 3.

“Our concern is first with the health and well-being of this student,” the district told the newspaper in a statement. “We hope for a full and speedy recovery. This serious incident is being reviewed by appropriate BPS staff and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on this specific matter.”

When and how often Boston school staff call 911 to respond to an incident on school grounds came under scrutiny by the City Council in November after a 16-year-old student at the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester attacked the school’s principal.

Councilor Frank Baker said at the time the issue was “at a critical point.”