Schools To improve Boston schools, DESE envisions a different plan than Mayor Wu's proposal Mayor Michelle Wu said her office and state officials still have "more work to do to reach an agreement." Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

A draft plan from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for how Boston Public Schools can address serious issues outlined in a state report last month shows DESE sees the dynamic of how state and city officials can work together on improvements differently than Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration.

The May 20 draft from DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, obtained by WBUR through a public records request and published on Thursday, casts the state-run department as an enforcer of the plan. The city’s draft, released last week, references a “targeted and strengthened partnership” between the department and City Hall.

“Mayor Wu agrees that in addressing the concerns identified in the 2022 BPS follow-up district review report and implementing the Systemic Improvement Plan, she will always put the interests of BPS students first, ahead of adults,” Riley wrote in the draft, just above where the two officials would sign the document.

Perhaps most notably, the draft does not seek to impose a complete state takeover of Boston schools — a possible option that many city leaders have strongly opposed.

Riley’s five-page draft also doesn’t mention specific supports DESE could provide BPS to see through the “Systemic Improvement Plan” — a stark contrast to Wu’s version, which seeks $10 million and technical assistance from the state to aid the school system.

However, it remained unclear this week where Boston and state officials stand in their talks.

At a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting last week, Riley said he and Wu began meeting about what BPS needs to do to fix the problems raised in the scathing report, which found the district lacks the ability to perform even basic functions, such as guaranteeing reliable student transportation and adequate restrooms.

The commissioner said he wanted to have a week or two to work with Wu.

In his draft, Riley sets well over a dozen deadlines for BPS across an array of areas, from student safety and transportation to facilities, special education, English learner programs, data standards, and student performance.

As WBUR reported, this structure is similar to Wu’s proposal, which seeks to complete a “deep redesign” of the district’s special education services; commission an audit of student and staff safety; usher in changes to BPS’ transportation operations; and finalize a strategic plan for multilingual learners, among other reforms.

Riley, however, sets some deadlines in a shorter time frame than Wu. For the English learner plan, for example, DESE would prefer to see it finalized by Aug. 15 — ahead of Wu’s date of Oct. 1.

DESE’s plan also calls for “enhanced accountability measures,” including quarterly progress reports beginning on Aug. 22 from Wu’s office on the district’s progress on the plan.

The state also seeks for the city and BPS to “acknowledge that the targets established … are initial targets that demonstrate their ability to make immediate progress, and that additional targets will be developed by DESE and the incoming superintendent within 30 days after the superintendent’s employment with BPS begins, or no later than September 30, 2022, whichever comes first.

“If, after 30 days, BPS and DESE are unable to reach agreement on additional targets, DESE will set the targets,” the draft continues. “These additional targets will include student achievement metrics.”

According to WBUR, a DESE spokesperson declined to comment to the radio station about the status of the negotiations.

Wu told the outlet earlier this week her office was reviewing Riley’s response to her proposal, but added they “have more work to do to reach an agreement.”