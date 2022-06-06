Schools Boston students plan walkout during MCAS testing "We have had decades to see what the high-stakes MCAS does to education quality and equity in Massachusetts, and growing numbers of students, parents and teachers have had enough." Gigi Greene (on far left with mic in hand) conducts a mock trial with another student representing MCAS during a student walkout and demonstration in front of the Boston Public Library in May. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston high school students are planning walkouts and demonstrations this week to protest the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS.

The protests are scheduled for June 7 and 8, and are being organized by students at Snowden International School near Copley Square. They will occur at 10 a.m. each day, purposefully planned to coincide with the administration of the MCAS tests to Snowden students.

Students are being called upon to refuse taking the test, instead marching out to the front steps of Boston Public Library. The students will offer anyone passing by the opportunity to take samples of this test, and participate in live physics experiments. The physics MCAS will be conducted in the school at this time.

“We have had decades to see what the high-stakes MCAS does to education quality and equity in Massachusetts, and growing numbers of students, parents and teachers have had enough,” organizers said in a release. “Students are walking out to send a strong message to the Education Commissioner, Secretary of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, who will soon vote on a proposal to make the MCAS graduation test even more difficult to pass, harming even more students than before, especially English learners and students with disabilities.”

State officials are considering a proposal that would raise the minimum MCAS scores needed to graduate, citing research that indicates MCAS scores predict students’ long-term success and reflect their academic skills accurately, the Boston Globe reported. the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to vote on this topic in late June.

This week’s walkouts are a continuation of similar protests that Snowden students participated in last month, Snowden student Gigi Greene said. The ninth-grader became aware of a growing anti-MCAS sentiment throughout the student body at Snowden throughout the year, and eventually took it upon herself to plan these protests.

Almost the entire ninth grade class participated in the May walkout, which was held as 10th grade students took the exam. About 75 students participated in total, Greene said.

At the top of the list of gripes surrounding MCAS is the fact that students must pass these tests in order to graduate, but they are conducted early in high school. On top of that, MCAS test results generally aren’t taken into consideration by colleges and universities when assessing potential new students.

Right now, Greene said, the movement is mostly limited to the student body at Snowden. She hopes to raise more awareness next year.

Greene, who was homeschooled until the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, said she became disillusioned with the test throughout the semester. Preparations for MCAS hijacked her physics curriculum, she said.

“We basically didn’t spend any time doing anything but MCAS prep over the past school year,” she said. “I was coming into it excited for physics, but I got there and realized ‘oh, this is just MCAS prep, we’re not learning anything outside of the equations we need for the test.'”

The lingering effects of pandemic learning and an injury to her teacher caused Greene and many of her peers to feel like they would inevitably fail the exam, she said.

To Greene, this sentiment appears to have flowed into the thinking of some school staff.

“I think they’re already trying to start preparations for when we fail… It feels like they’ve basically given up on us,” she said.

Snowden Head of School Raquel Martinez has been supportive of Greene and her fellow classmate’s protests, she said. Greene was not aware of any repercussions for those that participated in the May protest.

The students at Snowden are not the only ones voicing their concerns over MCAS. Last spring, Cambridge Public Schools educators protested the test, arguing that it was not a productive use of money and didn’t benefit students or teachers in the long term, the Cambridge Chronicle reported.

In Hull, a fifth-grade teacher walked out to protest MCAS, stating that she refused to administer the test, the Patriot-Ledger reported.

For parents, like Greene’s mother Sara, excessive test preparation appears to be taking the joy out of learning.

“The bottom line here is, from my perspective, it’s a tragedy. Physics is exciting, but they spent a year in a class and feel like they’ve done little to no physics. Because of the pressure of this test, none of these kids are coming away with any appreciation, passion, or love for the subject,” Sara Greene said. “What a waste.”