Schools Swansea police say school threat video was not targeting a local school A video circulating online against "Case Middle School" was referencing a school in Northern New York.

Swansea police want the public to know that a video circulating online that includes threats towards a “Case Middle School” was not threatening Joseph Case Junior High School in Swansea, but was instead threatening a middle school in northern New York.

Swansea police said in a news release that they believe there is no active threat to Swansea Public Schools at this time.

The department said they received numerous calls Sunday afternoon reporting a video circulating online involving a person holding what appears to be a gun and making threats against a “Case Middle School.”

Swansea police said they immediately launched an investigation into the video, and learned that the video originated in Watertown, New York, and was referencing a school there called Case Middle School.

Advertisement:

Swansea police contacted the Watertown Police Department, which confirmed it is aware of the video and is actively investigating.

At this time, there is no immediate threat to the Joseph Case Junior High School or Joseph Case High School in Swansea, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department will have an increased presence at all Swansea Public Schools throughout the school day tomorrow.