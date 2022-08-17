Schools Teenage girl newly indicted for assault on Dorchester principal The girl has been charged as a youthful offender. The student who attacked the principal of the Henderson school in Dorchester in November has been newly indicted. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A teenage girl was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury Tuesday as a youthful offender in connection with the November attack on a Dorchester principal, according to The Boston Herald.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Principal Patricia Lampron and another school employee were attacked by a 16-year-old female student during dismissal at the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester.

The student was previously arraigned in November on assault and battery charges in connection with the attack.

Now, the Herald reports, she faces a charge as a youthful offender, which means she committed a felony offense and also was previously incarcerated, committed certain firearms offenses, or committed an offense that involved the infliction or threat of serious bodily harm.

Advertisement:

Being charged as a youthful offender means she could be committed until the age of 21, not just 18.

The Herald reports that her name and further details about the indictment will not be disclosed until her arraignment Wednesday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

The November attack was reportedly witnessed by many other students and staff members. Witnesses told police that the student was outside when Lampron told her to leave the area as school had ended.

The student allegedly told Lampron and the staff member to stop following her before throwing closed-fist punches at the principal’s head while grabbing her hair.

Lampron was reportedly knocked unconscious for several minutes, and school security restrained the student until Boston police arrived.

The Henderson school closed for two days following the attack in November. When it reopened, new safety protocols were put in place, including having staff and Boston police outside the school during arrival and dismissal.