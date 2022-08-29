Schools Photos: Mass. charter school literally rolls out the red carpet for students on first day of school Students are greeted in this joyous way every year at the school. Marquese McGauley (C) is cheered on by Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School educators and staff as he arrives for his first day of eighth grade during the annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome on Monday. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

It was a memorable first day of school at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park Monday.

Teachers and staff at the school, which serves grades five through 12, were able to cheer students on without masks or distancing during their annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome.

Some students simply smiled and waved, while others hugged educators and administrators in the line.

Here’s what the celebratory scene looked like:

Ninth grader Guerlie Francois stops to hug a staff member as she arrives for the first day of school at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park during the annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome on Monday. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Angel Montilla, seventh grade, cheers as he walks through a line of educators. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Sixth grader Kaydrian Cepeda is cheered on. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Students walked the red carpet with colorful first-day-of-school shoes. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Students react to the cheers with miles and a bit of dancing. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jaza Brewington stopped to hug a staff member. – (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)