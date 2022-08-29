Schools
Photos: Mass. charter school literally rolls out the red carpet for students on first day of school
Students are greeted in this joyous way every year at the school.
It was a memorable first day of school at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park Monday.
Teachers and staff at the school, which serves grades five through 12, were able to cheer students on without masks or distancing during their annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome.
Some students simply smiled and waved, while others hugged educators and administrators in the line.
Here’s what the celebratory scene looked like:
